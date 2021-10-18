WATCH NOW: Memorial in Old Fort dedicated to convict laborers who built the railroad in the 1870s

On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal conditions — and some of whom gave their lives — to build a railroad through the mountains more than 140 years ago.

The long-awaited dedication of the RAIL Memorial took place Sunday afternoon at Andrews Geyser, west of Old Fort. The memorial honors the convict laborers, their work and their sacrifices, during the building of the Western North Carolina Railroad between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. The vast majority of them were African Americans who were convicted to long and harsh sentences in prison for minor offenses.

Ray McKesson, president of the McDowell County chapter of the NAACP, was the master of ceremonies for the dedication, which drew around 100 to 200 people. Marion Mayor Steve Little, who has written books about the railroad’s construction, talked about the history of the incarcerated laborers.