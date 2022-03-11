WATCH NOW: Heathens Den Axe Throwing opens in Miller Complex in Marion

Whether or not you have an ax to grind, you can throw one at Heathens Den.
Heathens Den Axe Throwing & Ales held its grand opening Wednesday at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Shane Baker, the owner, said his establishment in Marion is a family-friendly place where you can enjoy a wide variety of games and entertainment, as well as axe throwing.
This is a sport where competitors throw an axe at a target such as a bull’s eye painted on a block of wood. It is similar to dart throwing darts, but much bigger.
If you are a novice at throwing, Heathens Den will have coaches on hand to show you how it is done. When people come to try it, they will need to sign a waiver since they will be throwing small axes.
“We can teach all ages,” said Baker.
Heathens Den was previously located in the space next to Tractors Supply before moving to the Miller Complex, where there’s more room and other similar businesses that help each other.
At the new location, Heathens Den has 11 lanes for axe throwing and seven pool tables. There are also video games, darts, air hockey, foosball and corn hole.
For refreshments, Heathens Den has a full bar with an outstanding selection of ales and craft beers. As for food, you can order a hot dog and nachos there. In addition, the business has agreements with Burrito Bros. and the Marion Wing Factory, which are nearby in the Miller Complex. If you bring some food and a receipt from either of those eateries into Heathens Den, you will get 10% off for axe throwing, said Baker.
Soft drinks and pre-packaged foods are also available.
Baker said he hopes to have Heathens Den become a member of the World Axe Throwing League and hold competitions along with having specials every week. He’s brought the stage from the former Swamp Fox music venue and it will feature live entertainment.
Heathens Den Axe Throwing & Ales is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
“We’ve worked really, really hard,” said Baker. “I just want to create a family environment. A place for any age race and ethnicity and gender to feel welcome.”
He added this is a family-owned and operated business. His father Mike Baker and his brother Michael Ross are helping him run Heathens Den.
For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/theheathensden.