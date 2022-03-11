WATCH NOW: Heathens Den Axe Throwing opens in Miller Complex in Marion

Whether or not you have an ax to grind, you can throw one at Heathens Den.

Heathens Den Axe Throwing & Ales held its grand opening Wednesday at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Shane Baker, the owner, said his establishment in Marion is a family-friendly place where you can enjoy a wide variety of games and entertainment, as well as axe throwing.

This is a sport where competitors throw an axe at a target such as a bull’s eye painted on a block of wood. It is similar to dart throwing darts, but much bigger.

If you are a novice at throwing, Heathens Den will have coaches on hand to show you how it is done. When people come to try it, they will need to sign a waiver since they will be throwing small axes.

“We can teach all ages,” said Baker.

Heathens Den was previously located in the space next to Tractors Supply before moving to the Miller Complex, where there’s more room and other similar businesses that help each other.