WATCH NOW: Dance party set for Saturday at Marion Community Building

This Saturday evening, some fancy dancers will show off their steps at the Marion Community Building.

A dance party will take place Saturday evening at the Community Building. It will start at 7:15 p.m. with a lesson in ballroom rhumba, the genre of ballroom music and dance that combines big band music and Afro-Cuban rhythms. Then, the dance party will last from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and the cost is $12 per person at the door. Dance instructor Missy Lindsey said to The McDowell News she will play all types of music for this event. These include ballroom, country, salsa, East and West Coast swing, hustle and more.

Dress will be casual, she added.

Lindsey will be joined by fellow dance instructor Lee Starr. They have been professional ballroom and country dance instructors for more than 30 years. Both are competitive dancers.

“We teach social and competitive dancers of all ages,” said Lindsey.

They have taught dancing at the Asheville Ballroom in the past and are now bringing their fancy steps to Marion.

“We are at another new location for our dance party,” she said on Facebook. “We are excited to host another dance party for you at one of our new locations. Even if you do not dance, it is a fun event to come and listen to great music, and we will be glad to show you a few basic moves to get you on the floor. Hope to see you on the dance floor on July 30th.”

In February, Lindsey and Starr held dance classes at the Municipal Event Center in the Larry D. Miller Complex.

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 4, they will teach classes for waltz and West Coast swing dancing in the lower level of the Marion Community Building. These classes are through McDowell Technical Community College.

And on Wednesday, Aug. 10, they will start teaching beginner/intermediate line dance classes, also in the lower level of the Marion Community Building.

For more information, you can visit Missy Lindsey’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010847855188 or email her at missylindseydance@gmail.com