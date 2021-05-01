WATCH NOW: Copper Creek Distillery making moonshine in Marion

After much work and effort, Copper Creek Distillery in Marion is producing quality liquor that is “hand crafted one drop at a time.”

Located on U.S. 221 Business near the entrance to Hankins Road, Copper Creek Distillery will open for business during the Memorial Day weekend. Owners Greg Shuford and Randy Berry have worked for the past 14 months to create the first legal distillery in McDowell County since before Prohibition.

Shuford and Berry added that their craft distillery will be the first one for a five-county area in western North Carolina. That includes McDowell, Madison, Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.

The two men are the co-owners and the operators of Copper Creek Distillery. Both of them have a background in the mountain tradition of making liquor.

Shuford said he heard stories about his grandfather hauling sugar for the moonshine stills in the mountains of North Carolina.

“That was a story I was told,” he said to The McDowell News. “I can’t prove it. I heard about it from an older man who used to make shine. My grandfather‘s brother used to make liquor.”

“We’ve both been around it and we know people who has done it,” said Berry.