Vote for Old Fort! Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine announces Top Adventure Towns finalists

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine recently announced the 100 finalists in the four categories for its 11th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. Old Fort is one of the finalists in the tiny towns category and is now in the second round.
(Click here to vote. Second round ends Sunday)
The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September, the readers of the magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure, according to a news release.
The Blue Ridge Outdoors team narrowed the field to 100 contenders for the 11th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. They are mountain biking destinations, whitewater destinations, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters and live music nirvanas.
The voting started on Monday. Readers will select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 or greater), medium town (population 16,001 to 75,000), small town (population 3,001 to 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).
Old Fort has become in recent years a hiking, biking destination and is the home of Hillman Beer’s second location. It is one of the finalists in the tiny town category.
Carol Price, director of the McDowell Tourism Development Authority, said to The McDowell News she hopes local residents will participate in this contest and cast their votes for Old Fort.
Price added Old Fort is in the tiny town category of this year's top 2021 Adventure Town contest, which is being promoted by Blue Ridge Outdoors.
Old Fort is being promoted because it has so many of the county’s trails, trout fishing streams and is an official N.C. Heritage Mountain Trout City. It has one of the most popular western North Carolina waterfalls (Catawba Falls), and has the Curtis Creek Area at the front door, which is the birthplace of the National Forest system. Old Fort now offers food and drink amenities provided by Hillman Beer, the Old Fort Ride House and Old Fort Outdoors. This earned Old Fort as place in the tiny town category.
There are also the outdoor experiences and events provided and hosted by Camp Grier. Outside the summer camping season, the public has access to a per day fee to use some of their amenities and trails, including horseback lessons and rides. The Pisgah Enduro Race starts and finishes in Old Fort and the Hellbender 100, both are popular outdoor races.
“Of course, Todd Branham has been hosting the Off Road Assault on Mount Mitchell and the Jerdon Mountain Challenge for years now,” said Price. “The last weekend in July is filled with mountain bikers. With the upcoming additions to Old Fort's landscape like the Fonta Flora Trailhead in Old Fort and the G5 Trail Collective project joining miles of trails just outside Old Fort, there is more coming for outdoors enthusiasts. The designation of 2021 Adventure Town would help the small businesses here and attract new businesses.”
Round one of the voting will take place from Monday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 22. The second round will last from Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 29. The third and final round will last from Monday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 6.
The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine, according to the news release.
“Access to the outdoors has become extremely important to people in the last 18 months, and we're fortunate to have so many towns in the Blue Ridge with an abundance of recreation opportunities,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re looking forward to our readers once again helping us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Vote for your favorite adventure towns by visiting: http://contests.blueridgeoutdoors.com
.For more information, contact associate publisher Katie Hartwell at 434-817-2755 ext. 25 or email katie@blueridgeoutdoors.com or editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris at jedd@blueridgeoutdoors.
