Vote for Old Fort! Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine announces Top Adventure Towns finalists

Carol Price, director of the McDowell Tourism Development Authority, said to The McDowell News she hopes local residents will participate in this contest and cast their votes for Old Fort.

Price added Old Fort is in the tiny town category of this year's top 2021 Adventure Town contest, which is being promoted by Blue Ridge Outdoors.

Old Fort is being promoted because it has so many of the county’s trails, trout fishing streams and is an official N.C. Heritage Mountain Trout City. It has one of the most popular western North Carolina waterfalls (Catawba Falls), and has the Curtis Creek Area at the front door, which is the birthplace of the National Forest system. Old Fort now offers food and drink amenities provided by Hillman Beer, the Old Fort Ride House and Old Fort Outdoors. This earned Old Fort as place in the tiny town category.

There are also the outdoor experiences and events provided and hosted by Camp Grier. Outside the summer camping season, the public has access to a per day fee to use some of their amenities and trails, including horseback lessons and rides. The Pisgah Enduro Race starts and finishes in Old Fort and the Hellbender 100, both are popular outdoor races.