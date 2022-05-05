Volunteer archaeology opportunity announced for Carson House

Through a new opportunity, you can become a volunteer archaeologist at Historic Carson House.

Last year, Dr. David Moore, archaeologist from Warren Wilson College, began an excavation to discover the foundation of the 19th-century addition to the Carson House. Over the two-week investigation, the study documented the size of the addition and uncovered three sections of the brick foundation walls.

This month, Moore will return to investigate the location of the chimney and to learn more about the construction of the addition. To engage more people in this historic investigation, the Carson House is partnering with the Exploring Joara Foundation to welcome volunteers to join in the project from Monday, May 16 through Saturday, May 21, according to a news release.

Historic Carson House is inviting members of the public to join this volunteer project led by Moore, senior archaeologist with Exploring Joara Foundation and professor of anthropology at Warren Wilson College. No experience is required to volunteer for the project. Moore and his assistants will provide all instruction for participants.

Visitors are also welcome every day between 2 and 4 p.m.

Participation is free. Anyone interested in participating must register by Monday, May 9 and be able to commit to at least one morning or afternoon session since sessions are limited to eight volunteers. To register, contact Martha Jordan, Carson House executive director, at 828-724-4948.

The archaeological sessions will last from Monday, May 16 through Saturday, May 21 with mornings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and afternoons from 1:15 to 4 p.m., according to the news release.

What you need to volunteer:

• Enthusiasm.

• Be 18 years or older or request an additional consent form.

• Interest in learning a little about how archaeology is done.

• Please bring a hat and wear clothes you can get dirty.

• Bring a lunch if you plan to work both morning and afternoon sessions.

This project is weather dependent and sessions may be cancelled due to rain or other conditions.

Historic Carson House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The Exploring Joara Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, engages the public in archaeology and history in the Carolinas and emphasizes the discovery of the Native American town of Joara and Fort San Juan, the first inland European settlement in the United States.