Veterans from McDowell to participate in Honor Flight

Some local veterans from McDowell County will be a part of a group taking a trip to Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

This is an all-expense paid trip organized by Honor Flight to recognize our nation’s veterans. The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials, according to a news release.

The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent hubs working together to provide a trip that many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take. They will visit the national memorials to World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Arlington National Cemetery all in one day.

Honor Flight was formed in 2005 by Earl Morse and Jeff Miller of Hendersonville and the organization has taken more than 245,000 veterans to Washington D.C.

McDowell’s veterans, many of whom served in Vietnam, will depart the Asheville Regional Airport early Saturday morning and will return at 8:30 p.m. that evening.

The McDowell News spoke to a few of the local veterans who will be making this trip.

Ray Burnette lives in the Pleasant Gardens community. He is a graduate of the class of 1967 from Pleasant Gardens School.

“There were eight of us out of a class of 20 who went to Vietnam,” said Burnette.

One of those, Harold Dean Hollifield, was killed in the Vietnam War.

Burnette said this will be the first time for him to travel to Washington on the Honor Flight.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “It is special to me. It is special to get to go. I don’t think this is something I would have ever done by myself.”

He is particularly looking forward to seeing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Another member of the P.G. Class of 1967 who will be going is Charles Silver. Like Burnette, he served in the Army in Vietnam. Silver said he has seen the traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial but has not seen the original one in the nation’s capital.

“I look forward to seeing everything they are going to do,” he said. “This is going to be a day full of memories.”

Likewise, Jack Mills of Marion is another member of the P.G. Class of 1967 who did his duty in the Vietnam War and will travel on Saturday on the Honor Flight. He has visited the Vietnam Memorial or The Wall on the National Mall and he said it was an emotional experience for him.

“And I think it would be probably be again, too,” Mills told The McDowell News. “I was very honored to see that.”

Gary Gragg is another local veteran going on the trip Saturday.

He was drafted in 1968 and went into the infantry. He got wounded twice in Vietnam and made it back home alive.

“I am very much looking forward to it,” he said. “I remember the traveling wall we had a few years back and how emotional it was. I think is a wonderful thing to do, being taken care of like that for the day. I feel it is a real special honor.”

McDowell High NJROTC will be on hand to welcome our veterans back from their trip similar to the event that the cadets participated in last month.

NJROTC cadets encourage the public to join them and be a part of this emotional homecoming. This is an experience like no other and the NJROTC cadets hope to see you there, according to the news release.