Vehicle plunges over embankment on Mill Creek Road near Old Fort. Rescue takes an hour.

A motor vehicle wreck near Old Fort on Monday resulted in one person being transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The crash on Mill Creek Road was reported to the McDowell County 911 Center at 3:10 p.m. Monday afternoon. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment toward Point Lookout Trail.

The vehicle was extremely unstable on a steep embankment when emergency personnel first arrived. The extrication of the patient, who was entrapped in the vehicle, lasted approximately one hour. One patient was transported to Mission Hospital in stable condition, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

That patient was Josh Tolley, 38, of Old U.S. 70, Black Mountain. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday but he received minor injuries during the wreck, according to Trooper G.A. Tupper of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Tolley had a dog with him in the vehicle but that dog was not injured.

The vehicle he was driving was a 2014 Volkswagen Passat. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation, said Tupper.

The agencies on the scene were Old Fort Fire Department, Black Mountain Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

According to radio traffic, the vehicle went 50 to 60 feet down the steep embankment. The person trapped was yelling to those above. Emergency crews and T&D wrecker were dispatched.

Additional information about this incident was not available as of Tuesday.