Vehicle crash, woods fire shuts down NC 226 North on the mountain between McDowell and Mitchell counties

N.C. 226 North on Coxes Creek was shut down at approximately 1:35 p.m. due to a wreck, vehicle fire and woods fire near the truck ramp, according to emergency radio traffic.
Motorists should avoid the area.
At least one person was injured, suffering burns, according to radio traffic. Several fire departments were either on the scene or headed that way. A landing zone was set up for a medical helicopter at the Pepsi plant.
This is a developing story.
