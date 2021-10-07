UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for McDowell County as flooding continues

As flooding and landslides continued into Thursday afternoon, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county, including Marion and Old Fort.

More than seven inches of rain had fallen on the county by noon and more was expected. A flash flood warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Making this declaration is a procedural step that municipalities and counties take during times of emergency or disaster. It allows Marion, McDowell County and Old Fort to ask for mutual aid locally and from the state. Declaring a state of emergency is also required to qualify for most state and federal funding, according to city of Marion officials.

Closings

McDowell Technical Community College canceled all Thursday classes scheduled for 2 p.m. or later.

The Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba River Greenway is closed due to flooding. The city anticipates that the greenway will reopen once floodwaters have subsided and crews can clean up debris left behind by flooding. Check MarionNC.org for an announcement about the reopening of the Greenway.