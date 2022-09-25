UPDATE: Serious crash reported on East Court Street/U.S. 70 in Marion near WestRock. Motorists should avoid the area

5:49 p.m.: A second medical helicopter, this one from Hickory, has been called to the scene of the crash.

***

Rescuers are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on East Court Street/U.S. 70 near WestRock, according to emergency radio traffic. It occurred around 5:20 p.m.

A landing zone has been set up at Clinchfield Baptist Church for Asheville's emergency helicopter.

Multiple fire departments are responding.

The road is closed. Please avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story.