UPDATE: Search is underway for a missing 8-year-old in western McDowell County

Tobias "Toby" Lucky, 8

 MCSO

UPDATE: 10: 30 P.M. April 24, 2022 -- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing child as Tobias "Toby" Lucky, 8, last seen near a wooded area on Sydney Falls Trail in the Crooked Creek Area on Sunday April 24, 2022 around 7 p.m.

Toby is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green sweat pants and a grey shirt.

Anyone who sees Toby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000.

***

Teams from across the region are responding to a search for a missing 8-year-old in western McDowell County.

According to emergency radio traffic, the activity was in the Sky Falls Trail area off Catawba Falls Parkway near Old Fort.

At 10 p.m., crews from across the county were asked to help after the initial search earlier in the evening did not locate the child. Emergency workers were using drones and UTVs to try to locate the child.

According to radio traffic, the child went missing from a vacation home. This is a developing story.

