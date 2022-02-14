 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Four more McDowell residents with COVID-19 die
alert top story editor's pick

  • Updated
covid-19-4960254_1920.jpg

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four more have died.

At the time of Monday’s report, there were 464 individuals in quarantine, 12,016 out of quarantine and 166 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 23%, according to a news release.

Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information:

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:

• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272

COVID-19 vaccine information:

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion

• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• McDowell County Health Department: 828-652-6811, ext. 363

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 24,979 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 23,450 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster doses: 9,469

COVID-19 outbreak information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Outbreaks

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 24 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 25 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 25 staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.

• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 35 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.

• Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.

• McDowell House: a total of two staff members and one resident have tested positive.

