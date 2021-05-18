Update: Four more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported four additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,133 positive cases. There have been 44,976 tests conducted, 39,811 negative results and 32 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 41 individuals in quarantine, 5,015 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.7%, according to a news release.

Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held this Wednesday, May 19 at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic will be by appointment only. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Due to decreasing demand, mass vaccination clinics will no longer be held at Grace Community Church.