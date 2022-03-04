UPDATE: Authorities say a missing Nebo man has been located.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Authorities said the missing man has been located.

***

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a missing Nebo man.

Horace Anton Bailey was last seen Thursday night March 3, 2022, in Chestnut Oak Forest in Nebo. Bailey is a 54-year-old white male and has a vision impairment. He is 5'10 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey slacks, a red shirt and grey shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office or 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Communication’s at 828-652-4000 or you can call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

