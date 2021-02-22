UPDATE: Authorities name suspects in fatal McDowell shootout

A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.
The deceased was identified as Carlton James "C.J." Adams, 30, address listed as Holland Drive in Nebo.
A second suspect in the vehicle, 39-year-old David Steven Hylemon, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion, has been charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder. He was jailed under a $200,000 bond.
The incident took place on Randolph Road.
Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation continue to examine the case.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
During a vehicle stop in the Nebo community in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22, gunshots were exchanged between a McDowell County sheriff’s deputy and occupants of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal wounding of one suspect and a second suspect being taken into custody. The sheriff’s deputy was treated and released from the hospital.
“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the SBI, the District Attorney’s office, McDowell County Emergency Management, the N.C. Highway Patrol and Marion Police Department for their assistance," the release stated.
Adams was the subject of social media attention for several days prior to the shooting. A Facebook user posted several photos of Adams, claiming he had assaulted a relative, and asked others to call 911 if he was spotted.
"It's time to get this dangerous man off the streets and protect our citizens esp our children," read a Facebook post. "He has hurt countless people and nothing is being done to stop him, our voices need to be heard!!"
Another poster commented two days before the shooting, "He’s not wanted the cops just left from talking to him."
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search, Adams had lengthy criminal record dating back to 2008, including convictions for assault, larceny, breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles and larceny of firearms.
No previous convictions were listed for Hylemon.