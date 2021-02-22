UPDATE: Authorities name suspects in fatal McDowell shootout

A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Carlton James "C.J." Adams, 30, address listed as Holland Drive in Nebo.

A second suspect in the vehicle, 39-year-old David Steven Hylemon, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion, has been charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder. He was jailed under a $200,000 bond.

The incident took place on Randolph Road.

Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation continue to examine the case.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office released the following information:

During a vehicle stop in the Nebo community in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22, gunshots were exchanged between a McDowell County sheriff’s deputy and occupants of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal wounding of one suspect and a second suspect being taken into custody. The sheriff’s deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.