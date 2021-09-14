Update: 51 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two additional deaths

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 51 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more people have died.
This brings the total number of positives to 7,509 in McDowell County. There have been 56,860 tests conducted, 48,971 negative results and 380 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 595 individuals in quarantine, 6,815 out of quarantine and 99 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.4%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Two staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members have tested positive.
Clusters:
Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
COVID-19 testing information
COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. Those who cannot afford a COVID-19 test can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Sept. 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Friday, Sept. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 21,854 (48%)