Update: 44 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Outbreaks Information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.

COVID-19 Testing Information:

Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: