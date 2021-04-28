Update: 15 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 15 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,049 positive cases. There have been 43,837 tests conducted, 38,744 negative results and 44 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 85 individuals in quarantine, 4,887 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.1%, according to a news release.
Health officials ask the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.
Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No Appointment Needed): Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 14,434
Second doses: 11,907
Total doses administered: 26,341
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html