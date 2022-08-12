UP FOR A CHALLENGE: McDowell High NJROTC hosts Summer Leadership Training Camp

What would make a group of 200 high school students from 18 schools get on school buses, some traveling from as far as eight hours away during the sweltering summer?

These students know that once at their destination that they will be challenged physically, mentally, and emotionally for the next six days.

Who are these students? They are NJROTC students attending (SLT) or Summer Leadership Training Camp, of course.

Every year, McDowell High NJROTC hosts a week-long camp at Camp Bud Schiele in Rutherford County. The cadets are challenged with a schedule of events that begin with reveille at 0530 (or 5:30 a.m.) until “lights out” with Taps at 2230 (or 10:30 p.m.) every night, according to a news release.

The best part of all is that this camp is run by the cadets fulfilling the military leadership roles of battalion staff, company commanders, platoon commanders, and their assistants. These cadets executed the “plan of the day” or the daily schedule and ensured that things ran smoothly honing their leadership skills in the process. Navy and Marine NJROTC Instructors from the participating schools are on hand to support the cadets throughout the week as needed.

Every cadet is a vital part of the organization including those that are new to NJROTC. NJROTC freshmen cadets are thrust into evolutions that are often confusing and it is amazing to watch their fellow shipmates guide and mentor them towards success. Cadets quickly learn the importance of leadership and followership by working together towards goal accomplishment. Respect for others and self-esteem develops, and friendships are forged across school boundaries, according to the news release.

You may wonder if the cadets have any fun during this disciplined, highly charged week. Absolutely. Aside from enduring the heat, and occasional downpours of rain, which added to the adventure of sleeping in tents; the cadets endured a packed schedule. Physical exercise, military drill and a variety of fun activities was the order of the day. Other activities included zip line, high ropes course, canoeing, swimming, drone flying, team building activities and archery. Through these various activities; the cadets also learned the meaning of team work and unity while still having a good time.

The marksmanship events proved to be a favorite category enjoyed by most cadets. These events included air rifle, .22 rifle target competition, and skeet shooting. NRA instructors guided each cadet every step of the way placing a huge emphasis on procedures, and safety. Cadets gained valuable knowledge to apply into their own lives regarding firearms and many were actually first-time shooters.

The NRA instructor was impressed by the attention to detail given to the shooting sport exhibited by the cadets. Many may think that the goal of marksmanship type activities is to promote hunting and shooting. In reality, the goal is to teach safety, discipline, concentration, and other skills that cadets can use in the future, according to the news release.

Melora Bennett, the principal of McDowell High School, came out to observe the activities and even got in on the action trying her hand on the skeet range. She stated that “Visiting our NJROTC Summer Leadership Camp is a highlight of my summer at MHS. The dedication and camaraderie of the cadets radiates throughout the camp as cadets form lasting bonds and friendships. I am extremely proud of our Titan Cadets for all of their accomplishments.”

Leadership, honor, and team work all become a way of life for a McDowell High NJROTC cadet. The NJROTC cadet staff members worked hard to provide a great experience for each attendee. Judging by the expressions on the faces of the cadets at the Saturday graduation ceremony; everyone had a meaningful and unique experience at the SLT Leadership Camp.

“Mission accomplished and like we say in the United States Navy ‘Bravo Zulu! Well done!’"