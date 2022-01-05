Unusually dry conditions and low streamflow put Catawba-Wateree River Basin in drought watch

Duke Energy rain gauges show the region received less than half the expected rainfall in the final four months of 2021. The rainfall over the past several days, though helpful, was not enough to significantly change the underlying drought conditions.

The group’s drought protocol, known as the Low Inflow Protocol (LIP), is the drought management plan major water users in the region use to share responsibility and set priorities to conserve the limited water supply during drought conditions.

StaStage 0 is the first of five drought stages outlined in the protocol and is a drought watch stage.

CW-DMAG was established in 2006 to monitor drought status and to recommend coordinated actions for CW-DMAG members. CW-DMAG members include the area’s public water suppliers and several large industrial users withdrawing water from the rivers and lake system, North Carolina and South Carolina resource agencies, other federal agencies and Duke Energy.

CW-DMAG and the LIP resulted from Duke Energy’s relicensing process for the Catawba- Wateree Hydroelectric Project. The LIP is part of Duke Energy’s federal operating license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). CW-DMAG meets at least monthly when conditions reach Stage 0 or greater of the LIP. For more information about CW-DMAG and the LIP, visit www.duke-energy.com/lakes/cwdmag.asp.