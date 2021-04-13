UNC Asheville signs the carbon commitment to be carbon-neutral by 2050

“We get data about how much fuel is used when a plane is used for study abroad, or how many tons of food waste are we sending out to the landfill,” Nystrom explained. “That all goes into SIMAP and is tracked, so then we can report that to Second Nature and then track our progress over the years.”

Other carbon-contributing factors that are tracked include everything from electricity, natural gas and propane used on campus to transport fuel used for academic outings or campus rec trips. And the solutions are just as varied as the sources of carbon emissions—some of those solutions are already in progress.

There are short-term projects, like bike racks, and there are medium- and long-term projects that can be implemented over time, as well, such as installing solar panels on more buildings on campus. All of these projects play a vital role in reaching carbon neutrality and may have far-reaching effects in other areas as well.