U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to Super PAC, video criticizing him

“Rep. Cawthorn continues to place the interests of his constituents over the partisan politicking of liberal special interest groups. As one of the very first Republican freshmen Congressmen to pass legislation in the 117th Congress, Rep. Cawthorn has championed the interests of veterans across the district. From rural broadband reform, to rebuilding local businesses in the post-COVID economy, Rep. Cawthorn has introduced a number of powerful legislative initiatives that put Americans first. Rep. Cawthorn serves as a champion of free expression, and individual liberty, so it comes as no surprise, that embittered liberal activists have been weaponized by the Democrat machine in Washington in an effort to silence his voice. Congressman Cawthorn continues to fight for the values of western North Carolina on the national stage, and he is honored to have the support of so many hard working North Carolinians in NC-11.”

In addition, his office issued a statement from Cawthorn himself.

“If I am hated in Washington D.C.; if I am despised and derided by the corporate lobbyists and Super PACS of the radical left; if I am cursed at and spit upon by socialists and activists, then I know I’m doing my job,” said Cawthorn. “If I am loved by those who back the blue, if I have earned the support of those who wear a badge, who plow the fields and raise a family in North Carolina, I know I am doing my job.

“Washington D.C. hates me, because they fear you. Nancy Pelosi, and embittered, violent, activists on her payroll, scream for my voice to be silenced. Good. These left wing socialists can call me what they want, but they did not call me to this position. The people of western North Carolina have my six and that’s the only backup I will ever need.”