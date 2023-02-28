Ruby, the 78-foot-tall red spruce that served as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree last year, has come back to the mountains of western North Carolina from whence it came.

This tree was the focus of a big celebration in downtown Marion during November of last year.

The staff of the U.S. Forest Service, the Architect of the Capitol and the Department of Transportation Urban Forestry Division gathered recently to mill and grind the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, which was nicknamed Ruby. The tall trunk will be repurposed into musical instruments that will help bring joy to underserved North Carolina communities, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

“We thank Pisgah Banjos and Mountain Song Guitars for giving Ruby a new life,” reads the post.

“Ruby’s last journey home occurred this week,” said Lorie Stroup, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coordinator for 2022 on Monday. “We are so grateful for this project, all the friends we’ve made on her journey and the story she will continue to tell of conservation, community connection and restoration. Thank you again to all that played such an integral role in her delivery to the West Lawn of our Nation’s Capital, then to be milled at a farm whose land dates back to George Washington and now back to North Carolina. The music she will make will be sweet to our ears!”

“Here in North Carolina we can't wait to see what happens this year with U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and Monongahela National Forest! Merry Christmas!!” reads the Facebook post.

Last November, Christmas came early to downtown Marion with the arrival of Ruby during its journey to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The tree stopped in Marion for a celebration at the downtown’s North Block, which attracted hundreds of people. Ruby was selected last year by the U.S. Forest Service from the Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County to be the tree that would grace the West Lawn of the Capitol. The 78-foot-tall tree was already decorated and was hauled on a trailer.

Ruby was first taken to Murphy for a celebration there before coming to Marion, which was one of the first stops on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour.

The “mountains to the sea” tour lasted for 14 days from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., with support from partners, including presenting sponsor 84 Lumber.

Matt Eldridge with the U.S. Forest Service said to The McDowell News at that time the tree would next go to Newland and Boone before continuing eastward to Manteo. After that, it headed north to Washington, D.C. Eldridge, a Marion resident, played an important role in bringing Ruby here.

At November’s celebration, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were on hand at the City Stage at Marion’s North Block. Volunteers with MACA helped young and old make Christmas ornaments. Visitors were able to learn more about Ruby through interpretive panels that accompany the truck. There was free hot chocolate available.

Many folks had their photo taken in front of Ruby and they signed their names to the cover around the trailer hauling the red spruce.