Two retiring MTCC staff members receive Order of the Long Leaf Pine

The faculty and staff at McDowell Technical Community College recently celebrated two of their retiring colleagues who were awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The award is North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, reserved “…for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments," according to a news release.

Dr. Penny Cross, who retired on Thursday, Dec. 1 as vice-president for academics and student services, and Dr. Beverly Watts, who is retiring this month as dean of student success, were presented the awards by state Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson, a McDowell County resident, who was joined by MTCC Board of Trustee member Robert Ayers and Marion Business Association Director Freddie Killough.

“Dr. Cross has been an important part of McDowell Technical Community College for over 30 years, having served as instructor, dean and vice-president, as well as other titles and duties” said Ayers, who recommended Cross for the honor. “All these things she does with unassuming grace and humility. You will probably never meet a more humble person who goes about her work with a quiet, always efficient work ethic, never wanting to be in the limelight.”

Killough was equally passionate in her recommendation of Dr. Watts for her award.

“Dr. Watts is not only dedicated to her professional career at McDowell Technical Community College,” Killough wrote, “she is a vital part of community volunteers that make Marion special.” She noted that Watts has been organizing the Mountain Glory Festival Kids Korner while also working as a volunteer with Boy Scouts. Watts, she noted, serves on the city of Marion’s Tree Board, the McDowell County Health Coalition and has served as supervisor of the Community Forum program director for five years.

“During all of these community involvements,” Killough said, “Dr. Watts was and is a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, and is actively involved in her church.” In summary, she wrote, “Dr. Beverly Watts is a compassionate and visionary leader and an asset to this community, her church and to McDowell Technical Community College. We are blessed to have her in our community.”

Cross began her career with McDowell Technical Community College as an adjunct instructor in the nursing assistant program in 1991, later becoming a full-time instructor in the practical nursing program in 1997. From 2002 to 2007, she served as director of Nursing Assistant program and also helped the college start the Health Information Technology Program. From 2007 to 2016, she served as dean of Health Sciences and director of the Practical Nurse Education program. In September 2016, she became vice president for Learning and Student Services, the position from which she is now retiring, according to the news release.

From 1990 to 1997, Watts was a teacher at Marion Christian Academy (MCA) in Marion. In 1991, shortly after beginning her employment at MCA, she also became an adjunct instructor at McDowell Tech, a position she held until December 1997. In 1998, she became a full-time instructor in College Transfer and Mathematics at McDowell Tech. From 2003 to 2011, Watts served a department chair of Developmental Studies, and from 2011 to 2020, she was director of Developmental Studies and the Quality Enhancement Plan. In 2020, she was promoted to dean of Student Success, the position from which she is currently retiring.

Dr. Watts was twice the recipient of the MTCC Excellence in Teaching Award and was a semi-finalist for the N.C. Community College System Excellence in Teaching Award in 2005. From 2003 to 2007, she was recognized as a distinguished Chapter President for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In October 2011, Watts was named city of Marion’s Citizen of the Month and has been honored by the Boy Scouts of America, according to the news release.

“It has indeed been my honor and privilege to work with both of these distinguished educators over my tenure at McDowell Tech,” said MTCC President Dr. Brian S. Merritt. “Both of them have provided exemplary service and leadership to this institution and to the students, faculty and staff whom they have served. Their work ethic, their commitment to our mission and their student-centered focus make them excellent role models for other educators and public servants. I can think of no better choices for the honor of receiving the Order of the Longleaf Pine than Drs. Cross and Watts. Congratulations and best wishes on your retirement.”