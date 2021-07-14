Two more file as candidates in Old Fort election

This week, two more people filed to run of office in the Old Fort election.

The filing period for the Marion and Old Fort municipal elections started Friday and will last through Friday, July 16 at noon.

In Marion, three seats on the City Council are up for election. In Old Fort, two seats on the Board of Aldermen are up for election this year and Jerome Effler recently resigned from the Board of Aldermen, which created another vacancy. The mayoral offices for both cities are up for re-election too.

On Tuesday, Lavita Logan, 53, of 115 Butchers Branch Road, Apt. 1 in Old Fort filed to run as a challenger for the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She is the project coordinator for the Old Fort Community Forum.

On Wednesday, Stephanie Swepson Twitty, 66, of 9 W. Orchard St. in Old Fort filed to run as a challenger for the office of mayor in Old Fort. She is the chief executive officer of Eagle Streets Development Corp.

They will join the following people have already filed to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort:

Woody Ayers, 44, of 24 E. Glenview St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. First elected in 2017, he is now the mayor pro tem and is self employed.