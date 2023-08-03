On Sunday, July 23, longtime friends the Revs. Carl Hardison and Edna Vaughn launched their new ministry with a commitment to praising God and bringing the gospel through words and music.

A service of dedication and blessing to launch the beginning of HardiVaughn Ministries was conducted Sunday, July 23 at Faith Tabernacle Church in Marion. The new ministry is based in Marion as well, according to a news release.

The name for their effort is derived from Hardison and the complete last name of Edna Vaughn. Hence, the new name HardiVaughn.

Hardison and Vaughn are both singers and musicians (both playing piano and organ) while Hardison was ordained in June of 2019 as a minister.

Vaughn is a life-time resident of Marion. She is known for her concern and kindness to everyone but especially for her ability to recognize a person in need, whether physical or spiritual. The daughter of evangelists and pastors, she has been a devoted and active member of the AME Zion Church. After her father’s death, she and her mother continued their ministry traveling and singing together as The Agnus Dei Travelers. Later, she was a member of the legendary gospel group The Soul Stirrers, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

Vaughn was honored in October 2013 by the Marion City Council as the Citizen of the Month. She was nominated by Council Member Don Ramsey who said of her: “Although a woman of average size, Edna Kate Vaughn is a woman of great stature with a kind heart big enough to include so many, including all of us here in the city of Marion.”

Gloria Boyce, the director of music at Marion’s Mount Zion AME Zion Church, introduced the pastor of her church, the Rev. Mary Scott, as the mistress of ceremonies for the afternoon service.

Following greetings and opening remarks, Scott introduced local minister Alice Murphy to conduct the service’s opening prayer.

A trio of singers, who included Hardison, welcomed Marsha Sturgill, the director of music for Clinchfield Baptist Church, and was joined also by the pastor of the same congregation, the Rev. Terry Roach. The group was accompanied by Vaughn.

Letters and messages of congratulations to the new ministry were read aloud by Scott. Included in the greetings were those from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Gov. Roy Cooper.

Following a short intermission at the invitation of Vaughn, choir members representing the attending churches assembled for an old-fashioned hand clapping gospel number that was met with a rousing ovation, according to the news release.

Roach was the afternoon’s featured speaker who shared with the congregation the purpose of the service, spiritual dedication and spiritual blessings. The message was closed with an appeal to the congregation to support the new ministry as they take the gospel in song and the spoken word as they travel throughout the country encouraging the listener to follow the pathway of Christ, according to the news release.

Vaughn and Hardison were seated with attending ministers gathered round them, as the Rev. Dr. Michael Smith, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Marion, led the group in “a fervent and very heart felt prayer asking God’s richest blessings as the pair travel and spread the Good News of Jesus.” The prayer was followed by Holy Communion served to everyone gathered, according to the news release.

At the conclusion of the service, Marion Mayor Steve Little read aloud a certificate of appreciation recognizing and honoring the two ministers and the newly formed HardiVaughn Ministry.

“Well performed music has the capacity to soothe, comfort, inspire, energize and renew the spirit of all people,” reads Little’s proclamation, “those already committed followers of God and Jesus and those striving for peace and fulfillment they can never know until they realize they also are beloved children of God.

“In their ministry of music, Rev. Vaughn and Rev. Hardison have used their natural voices and their fingers on the keyboards of pianos and organs as they have shared with hundreds of people of all ages the love, acceptance and forgiveness of God. Through their combined talents, they have been witnesses for Jesus Christ, sometimes through their music bringing tears to the eyes and reawakening the love in the hearts of people fortunate enough to be in their presence.”

Hardison then brought the final musical selection of the service, singing the hymn “How Great Thou Art.” Retired minister the Rev. Harvey Johnson closed the meeting with a benediction.

After the service ended, guests mingled to meet and greet each other as well as the two honored ministers, and the opportunity to review the Artists Vignettes showing pictures of the pair with family, former positions with Gospel Singing Groups, awards, and memorabilia from days past.

The service on Sunday, July 23 was attended by approximately 150 people from South Carolina, Virginia and residents from across the entire Tar Heel State, according to the news release.

HardiVaughn Ministries will soon bring their gospel music to local churches. They will appear at St. Mark’s Church of God in Christ in West Marion at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church in West Marion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Clinchfield Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. To inquire about future bookings, email hvmin110@gmail.com.