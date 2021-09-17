Two from Nebo face drug charges

Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 55-year-old Charles Robert Brown, of 46 Mae Drive in Nebo, with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession intent to manufacture, sell and distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Taylor also charged 26-year-old Cody Thomas Brown, of the same address, with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession intent to manufacture, sell and distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on the Mae Drive address.

A search of the residence turned up 165 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, cash, firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.