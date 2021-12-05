TV program about Mayor Steve Little, railroad history gets Emmy nomination

“In a time when politics can be polarizing, ‘A View from the Mountains’ brings North Carolinians closer to understanding differing perspectives from across the state,” said Boyum to The McDowell News. “The story involving Mayor Little is a prime example where we can highlight his passion, knowledge and commitment to our great state. His passion was so evident and it was our honor to share it with North Carolinians.”

“The email message I received today from Tim Boyum of Spectrum News 1 was the most incredible message I believe I have ever received,” Little said Tuesday. “I am overwhelmed to be included in the powerful, moving video story that gives a glimpse of the hardships faced by the mostly African American incarcerated laborer convicts as they lived and worked on the mountain between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. From 1875 to 1879, approximately 3,000 prison inmates from the N.C. State Penitentiary were shipped from Raleigh, crammed in boxcars like cordwood. Some worked for a few months or a year or so until their sentence was complete. Others worked for the full period. But some had their work cut short by their death on the mountain, as they worked to clear the path and then lay the tracks for the Western North Carolina Railroad. They pounded seven tunnels through solid rock as they climbed 1,002 feet up the eastern escarpment of Swannanoa Mountain, up to the top of the eastern continental divide.”