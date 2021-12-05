TV program about Mayor Steve Little, railroad history gets Emmy nomination

Around a year ago, Spectrum News 1 produced a nearly seven-minute program about Little and his efforts to preserve and memorialize the construction of the Western North Carolina Railroad in the 1870s.
Little has written books about the railroad’s construction and has often done a presentation in which he portrays one of the convict laborers who worked on the rail line between Old Fort and Ridgecrest more than 140 years ago. Little helped lead the effort to place a memorial at Andrews Geyser to the African American convicts who were forced to construct the railroad.
All of that was documented in the program created by Spectrum News I political anchor-reporter Tim Boyum and photographer John Stampf. It is titled “A View from The Mountains.” The program also features RoAnn Bishop with the Mountain Gateway Museum and one of the other leaders in the effort.
Last week Boyum was notified that “A View from The Mountains” has been nominated for a regional Emmy award in the category of magazine programs. The awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and are identical to the ones presented for prime-time and daytime TV shows.
It is just one of the nominations for the 36th annual MidSouth Emmy Awards for work produced by regional TV news channels during the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The entries were judged by peer NATAS professionals in the Boston/New England, Chicago/Midwest, Michigan, Suncoast, Rocky Mountain Southwest, and Upper Midwest regions. The winners will be announced in late February 2022.
Spectrum News 1 covers primarily North Carolina and is owned by Charter Communications. It is part of the NATAS’ MidSouth region, which includes North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.
Here’s a link to more information on all the regions: https://emmynashville.org/about/
This is one of the more prestigious awards that can be bestowed on TV news programs.
“In a time when politics can be polarizing, ‘A View from the Mountains’ brings North Carolinians closer to understanding differing perspectives from across the state,” said Boyum to The McDowell News. “The story involving Mayor Little is a prime example where we can highlight his passion, knowledge and commitment to our great state. His passion was so evident and it was our honor to share it with North Carolinians.”
Little, who is the main focus of the program, said he is overwhelmed about the Emmy nomination.
“The email message I received today from Tim Boyum of Spectrum News 1 was the most incredible message I believe I have ever received,” Little said Tuesday. “I am overwhelmed to be included in the powerful, moving video story that gives a glimpse of the hardships faced by the mostly African American incarcerated laborer convicts as they lived and worked on the mountain between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. From 1875 to 1879, approximately 3,000 prison inmates from the N.C. State Penitentiary were shipped from Raleigh, crammed in boxcars like cordwood. Some worked for a few months or a year or so until their sentence was complete. Others worked for the full period. But some had their work cut short by their death on the mountain, as they worked to clear the path and then lay the tracks for the Western North Carolina Railroad. They pounded seven tunnels through solid rock as they climbed 1,002 feet up the eastern escarpment of Swannanoa Mountain, up to the top of the eastern continental divide.”
“For this video story to be nominated for an Emmy for best magazine program is more than I can imagine,” he added. “But I was just there, talking about one of my favorite historical topics, as I have been doing for over 40 years. It was the great skill of Tim Boyum and his crew who get the honor, and I am very proud of them.”