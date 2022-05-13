Tuesday is primary election day in McDowell, rest of NC

Tuesday is the day for the primary elections in McDowell County and all over North Carolina.

The one-stop absentee voting for the primary started Thursday, April 28 and ended at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The early voting was held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office.

But Tuesday is the primary Election Day and voting will take place at all 17 precincts of McDowell County.

The precincts are: Marion No. 1, Marion Elementary School; Marion No. 2, East McDowell Middle School; Marion No. 3; Clinchfield United Methodist Church; Marion No. 4, First Free Will Baptist Fellowship Building; Marion No. 5, Cross Mill Church of God Fellowship Building; Pleasant Gardens, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Fellowship Building; West Marion, McDowell Senior Center; Crooked Creek, Crooked Creek Fire Department; Dysartsville, Dysartsville Fire Department; Glenwood, Glenwood Fire Department; Higgins, N.C. Highway Patrol Station; Montford Cove, Montford Cove-Sugar Hill Fire Department; Nebo, Nebo Elementary School; North Cove, Ashford-North Cove Fire Department, Old Fort No. 1, Old Fort First Baptist Church Fellowship Building, Old Fort No. 2, Old Fort Wesleyan Church Fellowship Building; and Turkey Cove, North Cove Elementary School.

Throughout North Carolina, Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians alike will go to the polls to select their respective candidates for the general election in November.

Here in McDowell, several local races will be on the ballot for the primary election and they are all for Republican candidates.

In the race for the clerk of Superior Court, incumbent Melissa Adams is facing opposition from fellow Republican Geneva “Jennie” Rhom.

In the race for the office of District Attorney, incumbent Ted Bell will face opposition from fellow Republican Krinn Evans.

In the race for the McDowell County Commission, three seats are up for election. Incumbents Tony Brown, David Walker and Brenda Vaughn are facing opposition from fellow Republicans Lynn Greene, Robert Toney McCall and Mike Seay. The top three vote-getters from either party will face Democrat Phillip Price in the November election for the County Commission.

In addition, a District Court judgeship will be contested in the local GOP primary. The candidates are Anthony Morrow and Ellen Shelley.

Two Republicans are seeking the nomination of their party for the District 46 seat in the N.C. Senate. They are Mark Crawford and Warren Daniel. This race appears on both GOP ballots.

McDowell County is now split into different N.C. House districts so there is not just one Republican ballot. The ballot depends on where the voter lives in the county, said Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.

But some parts of McDowell are now in District 113 for the N.C. House of Representatives. Two Republicans are seeking the nomination of their party for the District 113 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. They are Jake Johnson and David Rogers.

Other offices in the primary election are the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the N.C. Court of Appeals and the N.C. Supreme Court.

As for the Democratic primary in McDowell, only the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will appear on the local ballot.

The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

In addition to the primary, Randy Branton is collecting signatures so he can appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff of McDowell County.

Under state law, Branton or any other person wanting to run unaffiliated must get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to become candidates.

The petition must be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, May 17. It has to be certified by the board before the name can appear on the November ballot.

Propst said any voter can go to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ and get more information. This link will give the voter all of their information, how they are registered, their precinct, as well as their sample ballot.

For more information, contact the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834.