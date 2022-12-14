Trust betrayed: Two get long prison sentences for murder of elderly Vietnam vet in McDowell

Carroll Franklin Eckard, an 85-year-old Vietnam veteran who lost his wife in 2012, who lived in Nebo taking care of his dogs Doc and Stephanie even as his health declined, was murdered in his home in 2020.

Now, two years later, the two people responsible for his death are in state prison for a long, long time.

On Tuesday, Shannon Welch Simonds, 51, pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to second-degree murder. She will serve a mandatory minimum of 280 months and a maximum of 348 months (23 years and four months to 29 years) in prison, according to information from the district attorney’s office.

On Aug. 19, 2020, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the death of Eckard, who had been a combat medic in Vietnam.

"A brave and loyal soldier, he had risen through the ranks from a humble private to sergeant first class in a military career spanning two decades," read his obituary.

In 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road to find the homeowner, Eckard, dead. They were there to check his well-being at the request of a home health care worker.

Authorities sent his body for an autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, that he died of a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Nov. 4, of this year, 35-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley of Nebo pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

At that time, both the DA’s office and the sheriff’s office were not able to talk with The McDowell News about the murder because Simonds’ case was still pending in McDowell County Superior Court.

Now that she has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced, District Attorney Ted Bell was able to provide many more details about this crime.

In the beginning

Eckard lived by himself in his home in Nebo after serving in the Army for 20 years and then retiring from his civilian job as a service repairman. His wife had died in 2012.

His deteriorating health required a breathing machine and the assistance of a home health care provider, according to Bell.

In 2019, Simonds was assigned to Eckard by a home health care agency. In time, Eckard fell in love with her and bought a car for her to use. He allowed her to move into the basement of his home. He changed his will and made her his beneficiary. When the agency terminated Simonds’ employment and assigned a new health care provider to him, Eckard refused to accept anyone but Simonds and instead paid Simonds directly to provide for his care, according to Bell.

At the same time, Marvin Hensley was Simonds’ boyfriend. He lived in McDowell County in the basement of his family’s home. The two of them used methamphetamine during their relationship. Hensley was physically abusive to Simonds and would often beat her, according to Bell. In time, Simonds began to bring Hensley to Eckard’s home where he would work in the yard and do odd jobs around the house.

The much older Eckard encouraged Simonds to end her relationship with Hensley and enter a rehabilitation program for her substance use. He continued to express his love of Simonds and did not want to see her in a relationship with another man.

In mid-August 2020, Simonds and Hensley were at Eckard’s home. Eckard became aware that Hensley had left the house, driving the car he had bought for Simonds. Eckard then told Simonds that because she insisted on staying with Hensley she was no longer welcome to come to his house or use his car and she needed to move out, according to Bell.

Hensley and Simonds realized they had just lost the money Eckard had been paying Simonds to stay with him in his home, not to mention the use of the car that he had provided her.

“It became apparent that Mr. Eckard was worth more to them dead than alive because Simonds was the beneficiary of his will,” said Bell.

The two of them returned to Eckard’s home one night, saying they were there to pack up her things in the basement and move out.

DA describes fatal night

That night, there was a power outage at Eckard’s home. Simonds and Hensley pulled their vehicle into the driveway to the basement entrance of the house. Simonds was standing beside the vehicle and Hensley went into the house. Simonds could hear Hensley and Eckard talking.

Then Hensley walked down through the yard to Simonds and told her he had a gun and asked, “What do you want me to do?” Simonds replied, “Whatever you want to.” Hensley went back inside, according to information from Bell.

Eckard was lying in his bed and heard something because he got up, swung his legs around to put his feet on the floor and began to put his slippers on, according to information in court.

He had one slipper on and leaned forward to put on the other slipper. His head was bent down and turned toward his nightstand away from the bedroom door. Hensley shot Eckard in the back of his head. Hensley went past the bed to the closet in which Eckard kept a safe. He was known to keep at least $2,000 in cash in the safe, as well as bars of silver. Hensley took the cash and he and Simonds left, according to information from Bell.

At Hensley’s basement rooms, Simonds took the gun that Hensley had used and hid it in the basement ceiling. The two then went to Walmart where they purchased wedding rings, TVs, a machete, duffle bags and cleaning supplies.

A home health care nurse arrived to visit Eckard and could not get in the house or get anyone to the door. She returned the following day and again was unable to get in. She called the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and deputies entered the home and found Eckard dead lying beside his bed.

The end result

In November, Hensley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, Simonds pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Her sentence was from the aggravating range of the sentencing law because of the age and poor health of Eckard and because of the taking and attempted taking of his property that was of great monetary value.

“The district attorney’s office recognizes the control Hensley exerted over Simonds through his systematic physical abuse of her, but also acknowledges that without her, Hensley never would have met Mr. Eckard,” said Bell.

A family's pain

Tuesday morning, a letter from the Eckard family and the Anderson family was read aloud to the judge and those in attendance in McDowell County Superior Court. The following is that letter.

“On the evening of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Sgt. 1st Class Carroll Franklin Eckard was senselessly taken from his family and friends. He had a military career as a combat medic for the U.S. Army that spanned 20 years. In his lifetime, Carroll was a beloved brother, uncle, friend, sergeant, service repairman, retiree, and then sadly a homicide victim.

“Carroll always had funny stories and jokes that he loved to tell. After his wife passed away, Carroll would always say, (with a grin), that he didn’t know what would get him first, his heart, lungs or liver. Sadly, the answer was his heart. He fell in love with and trusted someone who used her position, as a caretaker, to gain access to his home and finances. He would’ve done anything for her or given her anything she asked for because he believed that they loved each other. So, the question is why? Why or how could she take the life of a Vietnam veteran? Carroll had already been through more hell as a service member most people could ever fathom. He believed that he would live out his retirement in peace. And, he honestly did until Shannon brought deception and evil into his home. Shannon’s greed and selfishness drove her to take away someone that was truly loved and respected by his family and friends.

“Even though Shannon did not pull the trigger, she was the catalyst that set this whole tragic event into motion. She brought Marvin into Carroll’s home. Had it not been for Shannon’s deception we would still have Carroll here to cherish every moment as we had before. We would still get to take him on trips, celebrate his birthday and holidays together, and enjoy his company.

“It’s been two years now and we all still have a hard time coping with this loss. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about Carroll. Never again will we be able to hear his voice on the phone or send him a message. Knowing that he had passed was hard enough but when we learned the manner in which he died and by who’s hands, the loss became even greater.

“Shannon’s actions have caused a heartache that seems like it will never go away. We pray, as a family, that the sentence that she will receive will somehow start the healing process. Hopefully, as time passes, her name will no longer come up in conversation and we can finally celebrate Carroll’s life with good memories.

“Thank you to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, the detectives, lawyers, the DA’s office, and of course to you, your honor. Without the success of all these parties and the justice system, this case may not have been resolved.”

Editor's note: Information in this article came from District Attorney Ted Bell, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, court testimony and court documents.