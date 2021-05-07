Topher McLarty among Pro Builder's 2021 Forty Under 40

A McDowell High School graduate has been named among Pro Builder's 2021 Forty Under 40

Topher McLarty, 38, earned the accolade. He is director of the Young Professionals Program, National Association of Home Builder in Washington, D.C.

About McLarty:

Education • BA, Business Administration, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Accomplishments

• Increased NAHB’s Young Professionals (YP) Program’s social media footprint by 35% in its first year and implemented strategic plan to grow outreach nationwide

• Enhanced value of YP membership with directory and mentorship program for more than 600 chapters and launched YP-focused week during NAHB’s Careers in Construction month • Grew social media membership and content engagement 105% since start (online presence)

• Created and implemented the Leading Suppliers Council Spark Award to recognize suppliers and manufacturers

Extracurricular

• Potomac Appalachian Trail Club

• Off the Clock

• Cycling