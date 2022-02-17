'To preserve and honor:' Cadaver dog searches for gravesites of convicts from 1870s who built the railroad near Old Fort

Word of mouth history has once again been confirmed as a valid part of remembering our past.
This time, it deals with the crude burials of convicts who died while constructing the Mountain Division of the Western North Carolina Railroad. That is the section of track, mostly in McDowell County, between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. It was built between 1875 and 1879 and over 95% of the workers, most of them Black, came straight from the N.C. Penitentiary in Raleigh.
The work was brutal and the conditions were severe. Some convicts died on the job while pounding a hole through solid rock to create tunnels 15 feet tall. A large piece of rock might fall on someone, or a sledge hammer recoil might connect with a head. After all, it was almost pitch dark because until the tunnel is finished, it’s just a cave.
Some of the prisoners had been convicted of serious crimes, but others were there for very minor offenses that today would be misdemeanors that don’t carry any jail time. Regardless, if they sassed a guard too much or tried to run, they were shot dead.
Others got pneumonia or hypothermia working in below freezing temperatures with little more than a cotton black and white striped shirt. Some of the sick ones died in their bunks, inside the bunkhouse surrounded by a tall stockade.
None of these people who died while working on the railroad were buried in a coffin. They were just placed in a hole, sometimes not very deep. No large stones were placed to mark their final spot.
Word of mouth history, also referred to as oral history, kept this part of the story alive. No official records were kept of the names of those who died, except an occasional paragraph in a regional newspaper might mention the name of a convict who was shot. Through careful research, some have been discovered.
The group of 11 persons who formed the RAIL Memorial Project in July 2020 decided not to stop their work after the respectful memorial was dedicated on Oct. 17, 2021. The memorial, on the grounds of Andrews Geyser near Old Fort, recognizes the huge contribution from the incarcerated laborers who actually did the back-breaking work of clearing the path through the thick woods, cutting the cross ties themselves, pounding seven tunnels through solid rock, clearing out dozens of open cuts (some through rock, some through dirt), and laying the rails.
Marion Mayor Steve Little, one of the 11 persons in the memorial committee, found a sketch prepared in 1879 showing the approximate location of one of the bunkhouse stockades. He concluded that convicts who died from illness likely would have been crudely buried not far from that stockade, in the vicinity of Round Knob, which is where Andrews Geyser is located.
Another burial site of up to 19 convicts – according to oral history – is just outside the western end of the Swannanoa Tunnel, at Ridgecrest. Oral history maintains that a short portion of that tunnel caved-in on March 11, 1879, just hours after the two crews working from opposite sides had met in the middle, crushed 19 convicts and one guard.
Betty May, a long-time former resident of Ridgecrest, had spoken to Steve Little in around 2010 about what her parents had referred to as the “convict cemetery” patch near the tunnel. She and her husband and parents used to go on evening walks and would go by the spot, which for many years was identified with flat rocks laid on the ground.
Rhododendron had slowly spread and concealed the area until a new resident to the community found the rocks in the 1990s. Not knowing their significance, he removed them to make a border for a flower bed in his nearby yard. But Betty May remembered exactly where the “convict cemetery” was located and she showed it to Little.
Anne Chesky Smith, executive director of the Western North Carolina Historical Association and also a member of the 11-person RAIL committee, had done a great deal of research in old census records to seek out names of the convicts. She was also extremely interested in trying to locate the burial sites of some of the convicts who built the railroad.
Ms. Smith contacted Blair Tormey, professor of geosciences at Western Carolina University, to discuss the possibility of using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to locate the burial sites.
Professor Tormey suggested the best plan would be to arrange for Human Remains Detection canines (sometimes called “cadaver dogs”) to explore the areas before taking the GPR equipment out on the mountain.
Paul Martin, a WCU graduate, is perhaps the most authoritative source and most widely sought expert on HRD canines. He is a trainer and handler of these cadaver dogs and specializes in archaeological surveys that employ these dogs in conjunction with geophysical surveying tools such as ground-penetrating radar.
The RAIL Memorial Project committee arranged for Paul Martin, his assistant Dari Sharp and his HRD Labrador dog, Abby, to explore the sites the committee had chosen. During the weekend of Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, about a dozen observers watched in silent awe as Martin and Sharp (wearing a GPS backpack receiver antenna) gave free reign to Abby. Little pointed out the areas that the owners had given permission for the search to take place. The dog walked and sniffed, having been trained to respond only to the smells unique to human decomposition.
Abby can detect these smells from burial sites as old as a thousand years. After about an hour, her pace slowed dramatically and she stopped and sniffed intently at several places. There was an almost audible gasp when Abby sat, her sign to indicate she had detected the chemicals released by the decomposition of human remains. She sat almost a dozen times in the vicinity of Andrews Geyser, some on the Friday and more on a return visit Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the sun was out but the temperature was extremely cold. The start of Abby’s sniffing exploration in the “convict cemetery” area identified by Betty May could not start until the temperature raised above freezing. The wait was worth it, as Abby sat several times.
When Abby sits, it does not mean she is directly on top of a buried convict. All humans produce the same decomposition smell. Abby sniffing out and sitting means she has found the smell of a burial site where there was not a coffin. There is no absolute certainty that the human buried there was a convict, but the facts and circumstances strongly indicate that nobody else probably would be buried in that spot.
McDowell County resident Joe Denny, independently of the RAIL group, located several spots of sunken in land, about the size where a person would be buried, in the woods not far from the railroad tracks. Denny has hiked and explored the mountains extensively over the years and reached out to Dr. Dan Pierce, chairman of the RAIL group and history professor at UNCA, to let him know about them.
The RAIL group requested permission from Norfolk Southern Railway for the HRD dog to sniff these several spots that are owned (either outright or by easement) by NS. The request explained that no digging or probing would take place. Not even a rake would be used to move any leaves. Only sniffing by a trained dog.
Norfolk Southern denied the request, informing the RAIL group that no one could come onto railroad property. As a result, the spots identified by Joe Denny could not be explored. The RAIL group will work with Norfolk Southern to seek permission for a future date.
One of the observers of Abby’s olfactory exploration was Cat Warren, professor emeritus at N.C. State University and author of “What The Dog Knows,” a New York Times best-seller book that explains the fascinating abilities of dogs to find burial sites. Professor Warren is also an experienced HRD dog trainer and handler.
John Boyle, noted reporter for The Asheville Citizen-Times, and newspaper photographer Maya Carter; as well as Tim Boyum, Emmy-nominated reporter for Spectrum News and cameraman John Stampf; and Warren Wilson College professor Jeffrey A. Keith were also among the witnesses of this unique weekend. Professor Keith is collaborating on academic research about the value of oral history.
The success of these HRD searches is a tribute to the power of oral tradition. While stories passed down over the generations can be very suspect, they can also be of great use to historians.
The RAIL Memorial Project team are extremely grateful to Betty May for sharing her memories with Steve Little, as we would have never searched the Ridgecrest site without her local knowledge.
There is more work to be done, and we encourage people to help the RAIL team by making contributions to the efforts. Contributions can be made online at https://therailproject.org/. Just scroll to the bottom of the homepage and hit the DONATE button.
Dan Pierce’s 96-year-old mother recently told him: “You know we can’t bring justice to these people, but we owe it to them to preserve and honor their memory.” That’s the least we can do.
McDowell County residents who are members of the RAIL Memorial Project group, in addition to Little, are retired McDowell Tech executive Ray McKesson, UNCA archivist Ashley McGee Whittle, Mountain Gateway Museum Director RoAnn Bishop, Old Fort Police Chief and Alderman Melvin Lytle, and business executive Stephanie Swepson-Twitty.