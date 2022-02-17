'To preserve and honor:' Cadaver dog searches for gravesites of convicts from 1870s who built the railroad near Old Fort

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the sun was out but the temperature was extremely cold. The start of Abby’s sniffing exploration in the “convict cemetery” area identified by Betty May could not start until the temperature raised above freezing. The wait was worth it, as Abby sat several times.

When Abby sits, it does not mean she is directly on top of a buried convict. All humans produce the same decomposition smell. Abby sniffing out and sitting means she has found the smell of a burial site where there was not a coffin. There is no absolute certainty that the human buried there was a convict, but the facts and circumstances strongly indicate that nobody else probably would be buried in that spot.

McDowell County resident Joe Denny, independently of the RAIL group, located several spots of sunken in land, about the size where a person would be buried, in the woods not far from the railroad tracks. Denny has hiked and explored the mountains extensively over the years and reached out to Dr. Dan Pierce, chairman of the RAIL group and history professor at UNCA, to let him know about them.