Dream On Theatre Works, in partnership with McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), will present their debut show “The Revolutionists” on Thursday, April 13. And the tickets for this play go on sale this Monday.

“The Revolutionists” is a new play about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former Queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793, according to a news release.

This dream-tweaked comedy, by playwright Lauren Gunderson, is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and “how we actually go about changing the world.” Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for “I and You and “The Book of Will,” the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She lives in San Francisco.

The show is directed by local actor and director Treavor Gouge. It features Tyler Lynn Cloherty as Marie Antoinette, Arietta Holloway as Charlotte Corday, Josie Matos Scruggs as Marianne Angelle and Amie Webster as Olympe De Gouges. Connie Hurst acts as co-producer, media/graphic designer and stage manager, according to the news release.

McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) is an independent non-profit organization. It was founded in 1972. MACA’s core values are:

• The arts are for all people

• To provide resources for arts development that are fair, transparent and accountable.

• Helping our youth succeed through creative approaches to education in and beyond the classroom.

• Undertaking local initiatives to enhance our economy, education and the well-being of our community.

• Work to ensure that meaningful arts experiences are accessible to all McDowell County residents including people with disabilities, caregivers and aging adults.

Dream On Theatre Works is a newly formed, professional performance group partnering with art and business communities in McDowell County. The group’s members strive to bring quality entertainment that informs, enlightens and delights residents and visitors. Their Mission statement is “Bringing new, traditional, provocative, cutting edge live theatre to the community in service of the creative and artistic process. Enriching the lives of participants, patrons and audiences while making connections and building alliances,” according to the news release.

“The Revolutionists” opens on Thursday, April 13 in the Greenlee Theatre located inside MACA at 50 S. Main St., Marion. It runs Friday, April 14; Saturday, April 15; Thursday, April 20; Friday, April 21; and Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for students. A “Dinner and a Show” ticket will be offered on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21 only. The Spillway Bridge and Co. at 93 S. Main St. will present a four-course dinner at $50 per person that includes a ticket to the show. There is limited seating between 5 to 5:30 p.m. of 50 persons on both Fridays.

Due to mature themes and “some” adult language “The Revolutionists” is recommended for ages 16 and older. All tickets (including dinner show) are available beginning Monday, March 13 by visiting MACA’s Website at www.mcdowellarts.org.

‘“The Revolutionists’ by Lauren Gunderson. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection - that ends in a song and a scaffold. Don’t miss it,” reads the news release.