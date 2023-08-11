Three people have been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with breaking and entering.

On Friday, June 16, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Marion residence for a reported prior breaking or entering. Upon arrival, detectives spoke with the home caretaker who advised she was watching over the home while the owner was away and noticed signs of forced entry when she arrived that day, according to a MCSO press release.

Multiple items in the home were stolen. An investigation led detectives to the residence of three individuals where a few stolen items from the victim’s home were recovered and returned to the owner, the release said. During the search of the residence, a quantity of methamphetamine was also located and seized by detectives.

Detective Derrick McGinnis charged the three individuals as part of the breaking-and-entering investigation.

Daniel Ted Stewart, 36, was charged with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny after breaking or entering, felonious possession of stolen goods/property and felonious obtaining property by false pretense. Stewart was issued an $80,000 secured bond.

This isn't Stewart's first run in with the law as he's previously been convicted on multiple charges of DWI, felony breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of Schedule II drugs, and simple assault, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Natalie Denise Coleman, 59, was charged with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny after breaking or entering and felonious possession of methamphetamine. Coleman was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Coleman has previous convictions of possession of precursors with the intent to manufacture, accord to the NCDPS.

Barbara Sue Pope, 39, was charged with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny, felonious possession of stolen goods or property and felonious possession of a Scheduled II substance. Pope was issued a $20,000 secured bond, according to the news release.