The Orchard at Altapass ends season on Oct. 31

The Orchard at Altapass’ 2021 season closes on Sunday, Oct. 31, but there’s nothing trick or treaty about it.

Halloween will mark the end of a fantastic summer and the start of more planning during the winter months. Music will serenade the close — on Saturday, Oct. 30, Randy Flack, an Orchard favorite for decades, will take to the stage.

On Sunday, Sam McKinney, who has had the ear of a grateful audience for years, will melodiously bid the Orchard adieu for another season. Both concerts are from 2:30-4:30 p.m., free and open to the public. The location of the performances will be determined by Mother Nature.

It was a good year

We missed most of the frost. Apples began ripening in early August, and U-Picking took on a whole new look. Groups went out on the hour and were guided by a fellow apple grower. He talked about the varieties available and helped folks choose only the ripest. As the season wore on, more apples changed from green to red or yellow and filled the trees until the trunks were lost almost from view.