The missing history of Marion (1845-1892) Part Two

With McDowell County legally formed and the land set aside, it was time to build a new town that would serve as the county seat.

The first item of business was the creation of a courthouse for the newly formed county of McDowell. The courthouse location was designated at the corner of Main Street and Court Street.

The construction of the courthouse was overseen by five individuals named by the court and was completed on May 12, 1845, on schedule and on budget. Therefore, when the property auction occurred the courthouse would have been completed, or close to completion, and dirt “streets” would have been constructed.

The courthouse would include a “whipping post, pillory and stocks to be located in the jail yard.”

According to recorded deeds, 59 of the 90 lots were sold at the auction. It is interesting to note that eight of the lots were purchased back by J.L. Carson, who had donated the land for the new town of Marion. Other purchasers of note were George W. Carson, J.L. Carson’s older brother (five lots), Sidney Erwin, Samuel J. Neal, James H. Greenlee, W.H. Hallyburton and William Murphey.

As an aside, James H. Greenlee purchased Lot 34, which was located on the “Marion Square” and would be the future location of the Marianna Hotel. According to his diaries, he constructed two log cabins, first used as guest houses for meetings of Marion’s Presbyterian Church. J.H. Greenlee paid $601 for the lot.

Also, on May 15, 1843, the County Court authorized the Town Commissioners to clear the property laid off for Marion. On July 31, 1843, the County Court appointed Ephraim Clayton to be the overseer for the construction of Main Street. According to the record, by August, Main Street was under construction. On Nov. 12, 1843, Samuel A. Lytle was appointed overseer of the “Main Cross Street” in the town. This street was likely Court Street and was the first road to cross Main Street. One document stated that the first “settlers” of the town were Alfred M. Finley and Samuel J. Neal. Another document referenced the first constructed residence located on “Gardin Street.”

The Incorporation of Marion: Amendments

A third statute was passed by the N.C. General Assembly on the 24th day of December 1844 titled “An Act to incorporate the town of Marion, in the County of McDowell, and to appoint Commissioners for the same.” Five individuals (Ephraim Clayton, Eleany Elliot, William L. Gill, Stephen Glazener and J.C. Whitson) were appointed commissioners for the town of Marion. A mayor was not referenced as a part of this process. No record of formal meetings is known to exist. These five appointees may have overseen and assisted with the construction of additional wagon roads. In a very real sense, these five individuals were the first town council.

The five commissioners were constituted a “body corporate and politic” for the town of Marion in the 1844 legislation. Cities and counties were recognized as corporate bodies. A corporation refers to the town being a legal entity. The entity is separate from any specific individual and is essentially public. A corporate body does things that individuals can do such as own property, sue and be sued, carry out activities and services. A corporation continues to exist regardless of the composition of the Board of Directors (or council).

The town of Marion was also designated as a “body politic.” This references a relationship between the town and the citizenry of the town. One might think of the citizens of the town as shareholders. The designation of a body corporate and politic suggests the formality of Marion existing as a legal entity.

A few highlights from the 1844 legislation incorporating the town of Marion include the following:

1) The town was to appoint a magistrate of police, a treasurer and a town constable.

2) The town was empowered to pass local laws and regulations consistent with the state Constitution.

3) The town was given the power to tax 25 cents on all taxable polls (voters) residing in the town and to tax property not to exceed 10 cents on every $100 of value.

4) A town constable was authorized to collect taxes and fines.

5) Citizens were required to deliver to the magistrate of police a statement on oath of the value of the property to be taxed whether “he or she” was a resident of the town.

6) A voluntary citizen patrol to patrol the town at least once a week was created. Several news articles linked these patrols to overseeing or controlling the enslaved population of McDowell County.

7) Failure to report property or to carry out duties to patrol would result in a $5 fine.

Fascinating facts Fascinating facts about the early history of Marion:

A part of the missing history for the town of Marion concerns when the incorporation was formalized. A bill titled “An Act to Incorporate the Town of Marion in the County of McDowell” was passed on Jan. 24, 1857. This Act was very short and contained almost no detail. The bill did not name individuals to the Marion Town Council. It appears that no action or movement occurred based on this 1857 legislation.

The first known mayor and town council following the 1845 incorporation statute is found in legislation passed 19 years later in December 1862. The legislation was also titled “An Act to Incorporate the Town of Marion.”

The bill appointed R.C. Burgin, Alfred M. Finley, R.H. Garvin, Esq., Benjamin Weeks and the Rev. J.A. Stradley to the town board. The appointment was for a one-year period and the sheriff was charged with overseeing an election in January 1863. Elections were to occur every year following this initial election.

The town appointees were authorized in the 1862 incorporation statute to name a magistrate of police, a town constable a treasurer and a mayor. A newspaper article in The Mountain Mercury dated Jan. 7, 1863, notes that A.M. Finley was appointed mayor, A.G. Hallyburton was appointed town constable and R.L. Abernathy was appointed secretary and treasurer.

A town constable would have been responsible for keeping the peace, collecting taxes, arrests and processing court-related activity. Based on this information, it would appear that Alfred M. Finley was the first mayor of Marion.

Research to date has not revealed the nature of the activity of this first board. I would suggest that R.L. Abernathy was paid an amount for services and was essentially contracted. Mr. Hallyburton could have been the first employee of the town of Marion. The incorporation legislation would require the town constable to receive the same pay as the county sheriff.

In sum, I would suggest that while Marion was formally incorporated in the original legislation passed in 1845 and that the town did not act on this legislation until 1863. In other words, Marion was a geographic and identifiable subdivision similar to a township for an approximate 18-year period from 1845 until 1863. The town may not have functioned as a formal municipal government at this time.

A second clue might be found in the U.S. Census data that is available. The 1870 census only provided Marion Township population data. The 1880 census did provide a count for both the Marion Township and the town of Marion. The census count for the town of Marion in 1880 was 477. The 1990 census was not available. It is possible that when earlier census counts were taken that the town was not formally functioning.

The third incorporation of Marion legislation passed the General Assembly in 1863. It included a number of items of interest that I will summarize.

1) The Town Board was constituted a body politic and corporate consistent with the first 1845 legislative approval.

2) The power to tax was granted and would not exceed $1.00 per poll and 33.33 cents per $100 of value for property owners. A business tax and a dog tax was authorized at the board’s discretion. The taxes could be used to repair streets and sidewalks and other purposes deemed appropriate.

3) The Council was again authorized to establish patrols and to enact laws, rules and regulations deemed necessary for the health, good order, improvement and proper government of the town. It was noted that the town could not prohibit the public sale of goods, wares or merchandise on the public square.

4) The town constable was given the same powers as the sheriff to collect taxes and for public safety and shall receive the same compensation as the county sheriff.

5) Any person elected to the Town Council and refusing to serve was subject to a $25 fine but only had to serve two terms.

6) A citizen of Marion having the right to vote had to be 21, reside for six months in the town limits and was restricted to “free white male citizens.” The eligible voter also had to own $50 of property in “said county.” It is important to understand how citizenship is defined by a republic. A citizen of Marion was a white male, aged 21, who owned $50 of real property. The issue of residency was worked out by the state of North Carolina as well. If a person owned property in the town but did not reside in the town that person was not entitled to full citizenship rights of the town.

7) The Town Council could suppress any distillery of spirituous liquors and prevent sales within three miles of the county courthouse for the protection of “male and female schools.”

8) Interestingly, the corporate limits were established as extending one half mile in every direction from the courthouse. Therefore, it appears that the town could regulate a distillery location outside of the half-mile town boundary.

Available data suggests that Marion was formally incorporated in the 1845 legislation, but the town did not act on this designation until approximately 18 years later in 1863. Therefore, the “reincorporation” of Marion was necessary.

A significant additional incorporation statute passed the North Carolina General Assembly in 1889. The statute was titled “An Act to amend an act entitled an act to incorporate the town of Marion, McDowell County.” The General Assembly substantially amended the 1863 Incorporation statute in 1889 and referenced the amendment as a “Charter.” The legislation is a totally new document that was necessary following the lengthy passage of time. The amendment describes a changing state and a modernizing town of Marion.

The amendment does illustrate the degree to which municipal government was controlled by the General Assembly. Very specific activities such as the selling of property, municipal annexations and even the establishment of fee schedules were approved by the legislature. The state of North Carolina was evolving and perhaps struggling with managing this level of detail and growing complexity. The state was beginning to adopt state-wide legislation to more efficiently and consistently address municipal issues. As an example, the state had passed a state-wide property tax code (the Machinery Act) to address a myriad of issues related to property tax administration. The 1889 incorporation amendment addressed property taxation and fee related issues with 25% of the document dealing with revenue.

Another example of this evolving relationship between the state and local governments was the use of Municipal Charters for municipalities. The 1889 incorporation amendment is referenced at the end of the document as a charter. It is possible that this amendment is the first charter for the city of Marion. The current Marion Charter was approved in 1977 by the General Assembly.

1. Consistent with the previous documents the Town of Marion and its citizens are referenced as a “body corporate and politic.”

2. The amendment establishes (or confirms) new corporate limits. A very detailed legal description of the town limits is found in the bill. Annexation and managing the town limits is another example of state oversight that would change with the approval of state-wide annexation laws and future requirements that cities maintain “official maps” of the town boundaries.

3. The mayor and five alderman in office at the time would continue in office and would continue to be elected annually in May. Again, this differs from the 1862 Incorporation Statute where no town officials were in office.

4. Election laws were added and qualifications to run for office established. A notice of an election had to be posted or published and an “open-book” available for inspection of registered voters was required. A very specific oath of office was stipulated. The mayor and council could be fined for failure to assume the duties of the office.

5. Town council was given the right to appoint a constable to enforce laws and ordinances and other officers such as a treasurer and a clerk.

6. A requirement was stipulated that the Mayor provide a quarterly communication on fines, taxes and finances and that the Council meet monthly. The Mayor would report monthly on issues such as “police, security, health and cleanliness.” Minutes were required of the town. The mayor was authorized to commit any person convicted of violating a town ordinance to the “County or Town prison.” The mayor was given the same powers as a Justice of the Peace within the Town limits.

7. The Council was granted the authority to layout and construct any road in the town limits. The mayor and council continued to have the power to work citizens four days a year with reasonable compensation.

8. An interesting regulation was that the aldermen could order property owners fronting on streets to construct sidewalks at their expense. In other words, the Town Council could order a sidewalk constructed and bill the owner. A detailed process of appealing such an order was included in the statute.

9. Also of interest, the Mayor or any Alderman were authorized to “blow up, pull down or destroy any house” to stop the progress of a fire. The town could also regulate wooden buildings and have them moved if deemed a fire hazard. All trades and occupations deemed a nuisance could be regulated and abated including up to a one-mile jurisdiction outside of the town limits. What is now referenced as “extraterritorial zoning” requires the approval of the county government.

10. Ethics was beginning to emerge as a noted issue. The charter for the town did not allow the mayor or an alderman to directly or indirectly personally contract with the town.

11. A major part of the Charter dealt with property taxation and the 58 business taxes that were established in the Town fee schedule. Tax listings for all taxes to be collected had to be posted in ten public places and included a description of the land that was taxed. The ability to fine delinquent taxes up to double the tax owed was established.

12. Aldermen were granted the right to approve ordinances and regulate various activities. I would note the inclusion and reference to a “Sanitary Policeman” and considerable attention to odors and nuisances.

Again, minor city and county activity was controlled by the General Assembly in the 19th Century. An early recorded legislative action following the 1863 legislation in relationship to Marion was taken in 1871. The sale of a parcel of property from the town of Marion to Joseph G. Neal located on Logan Street was advertised for bid and Mr. Neal was the final and highest bidder. The deed was delivered by J.H. Gilkey, mayor for the town of Marion in 1869, and the General Assembly approved the sale in 1871.

The 1889 amendment is a most interesting example of how municipal government had evolved, how the General Assembly was changing the regulation of local governments and how consistency was sought. The amendment also provides detail on the types of issues facing the town of Marion.