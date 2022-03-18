The McDowell Endowment announces $51,280 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

$4,668 to McDowell Arts Council Association to purchase theater equipment for the Greenlee Theatre.

$2,100 to McDowell County EMS to purchase specialized wireless routers for two paramedic vehicles.

$2,500 to McDowell County Government/North Carolina Cooperative Extension to purchase food and supplies for a 4-H youth summer camp.

$4,000 to McDowell County Health Coalition to educate the local industrial workforce about the long-term effects of trauma and stress on health and general well-being.

$5,000 to McDowell LFAC to support its food distribution center.

$5,000 to McDowell Mission Ministries to purchase supplies needed for an outreach program that serves people who are homeless.

$4,548 to New HOPE of McDowell to purchase a refrigerator and freezer for the kitchen at its emergency shelter.

$485 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to support its residential housing programing for families of children receiving medical care.

$5,000 to St. John's Episcopal Church/Food Pantry to purchase fresh, local produce for distribution to low-income people.