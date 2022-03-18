The McDowell Endowment announces $51,280 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

The McDowell Endowment awarded 14 grants totaling $51,280 to local nonprofit organizations in its recent grant cycle.
The McDowell Endowment, in partnership with The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC), has awarded grants totaling $1,240,456.
“McDowell nonprofits undertake important, front-line work in our community and have addressed numerous challenges over the last two years,” said Advisory Board Chair Marion Baker. “These organizations see a need and work to address it. We are grateful to our donors who have built a permanent charitable resource to support local programs with local dollars.”
The 2022 grants are:
$2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina to support ongoing volunteer mentor recruitment.
$5,000 to CareReach for medication assistance, medical equipment and outreach materials for vulnerable residents.
$5,000 to Centro Unido Latino-Americano for direct assistance to families negatively affected by COVID-19.
$4,479 to Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to provide access to treatment for children battling cancer.
$1,000 to Jason's Getaway to support events for the special needs community.
$4,668 to McDowell Arts Council Association to purchase theater equipment for the Greenlee Theatre.
$2,100 to McDowell County EMS to purchase specialized wireless routers for two paramedic vehicles.
$2,500 to McDowell County Government/North Carolina Cooperative Extension to purchase food and supplies for a 4-H youth summer camp.
$4,000 to McDowell County Health Coalition to educate the local industrial workforce about the long-term effects of trauma and stress on health and general well-being.
$5,000 to McDowell LFAC to support its food distribution center.
$5,000 to McDowell Mission Ministries to purchase supplies needed for an outreach program that serves people who are homeless.
$4,548 to New HOPE of McDowell to purchase a refrigerator and freezer for the kitchen at its emergency shelter.
$485 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to support its residential housing programing for families of children receiving medical care.
$5,000 to St. John's Episcopal Church/Food Pantry to purchase fresh, local produce for distribution to low-income people.
In 1995, local residents established the Endowment as a permanent charitable fund to meet local needs. Gifts added to the Endowment’s principal are preserved and invested, while grants from the Endowment support nonprofits in McDowell County. To make a tax-deductible contribution, donate online at www.McDowellEndowment.org or by mail c/o CFWNC, 4 Vanderbilt Park Drive, Suite 300, Asheville NC 28803. Make checks payable to CFWNC, noting “The McDowell Endowment” in the memo line. Contributions of any size are welcome.
The local, volunteer Advisory Board includes: Marion Baker (Chair), Jim Burgin, Vicki Burton, Nakia Carson, Marsh Dark, Juanita Doggett, Kimberly Effler, Steve Gaito, Ryan Kelley, Michael Lavender, Patt Medders, Sharon Parker, Sandra Precoma, Nancy Spencer and Bobbie Young.
In addition to the Endowment, the following CFWNC funds support grantmaking in McDowell County: Margaret Westmoreland Gibson Memorial Fund, Greenlee Family Fund, A.C. Hogan Family Fund and Daniel I. and Joy Q. Shuford Fund.
CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,200 funds and has facilitated more than $305 million in philanthropy since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.
For more information about The McDowell Endowment, contact Chair Marion Baker at 828-527-3609.