The Maki Bowl serves sushi, Japanese foods at Marion’s North Block

A new restaurant brings sushi, ramen and Asian street foods to downtown Marion’s North Block.

Located in the upstairs of the old Eagle Hotel building at 11 N. Main St., The Maki Bowl opened for business in Octber and has quickly become a hit. At this new restaurant, you can enjoy fresh rolled sushi, ramen and hot tea in a downtown historical landmark.

The Maki Bowl is located in the upper level of the historic building. It is in the section that used to be the Crooked Door Coffee House.

David Harris is the owner of The Maki Bowl. He and his staff are offering something a little different for the downtown Marion restaurant scene.

Harris said sushi is his favorite food and he’s trying to make it more available for people who may have preconceived notions about it.

“There is so much more to sushi than raw fish,” he said.

For example, sushi can be prepared in several different settings. In Japan, it’s often served as a street food for people on the go.

“We wanted to present sushi in our hometown in a less formal setting that brought sushi to the average consumer,” said Harris.

He added The Maki Bowl offers such foods as tofu, a beef brisket roll and panko breaded chicken. All of those are alternatives to raw fish. If you don’t eat seafood, there are other versions of sushi without it.

Harris and his six employees prepare the sushi and they can make it the way the customer wants it, kind of like how you can order a sandwich at Subway. You can build your own sushi burrito or maki bowl with a variety of proteins, vegetables and toppings.

“We are the Subway of sushi,” he said.

The Maki Bowl serves up ramen, the popular Japanese noodle dish. You can build your own ramen bowl with three different types of broth.

For beverages, this new eatery has Coca-Cola products, Monster, tea and a Japanese beverage called Ramune, which tastes like Sprite.

Harris said The Maki Bowl is rated five stars on Google and rated five stars on Facebook. “We are at the top of the list for sushi in the local area,” he added.

Over the next few weeks, The Maki Bowl will introduce some new foods. “On Fridays, we do something completely different,” said Harris. “We call it our Freaky Friday specials and it usually consists of a cuisine that’s not Japanese.”

He said customers should stay turned on Facebook to see what this week’s special will be.

The food from The Maki Bowl will soon be available through DoorDash, according to Harris.

In less than a month, The Maki Bowl has gotten some rave reviews online.

“Awesome food, excellent service, great location! We’ll be back!” wrote Brian Merritt on Facebook.

“Been here twice now since open. This is the kind of cuisine Marion needs, the flavors are PHENOMENAL. You won't find this level of quality anywhere else in town. The homemade kimchi is to die for. Deff my new favorite restaurant,” wrote Cody Benfield on Facebook.

“The Maki Bowl is exceptionally amazing and now I don’t have to drive to Asheville to get a Poke bowl. Very excited to try the ramen they have next visit. Definitely a fantastic addition to Marion,” wrote Katie Walker on Facebook.

“Such a great good addition to downtown! Had lunch today, the tuna maki bowl was delicious, super fresh ingredients and large portions. Staff was friendly and helpful, with quick service! Can’t wait til next time,” wrote Regina Cunningham on Facebook.

“Excellent fresh spicy tuna bowl upstairs in an old building. The owner has a great personality and all sort of stories about the area. Well worth it!” wrote Eric Milbrandt on Google.

“Amazing little place. The food is fast, fresh and expertly prepared as you watch. No matter what you get, you’ll be hooked. Highly recommend,” wrote Matthew Garrett on Google.

The Maki Bowl is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheMakiBowlMarion.