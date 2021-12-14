The fuzz: Marion police officers grow beards, raise money for Shop with a Hero

Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.
Since November, several officers at the Marion Police Department have participated in No Shave November and Don’t Shave December to raise funds for the Shop with a Hero program.
“Sgt. Jerry Lewis came up with the fundraiser idea back in October,” said Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. “To participate in the fundraiser, officers donated $100 of their own money to grow their facial hair out during the months of November and December. In the history of the Marion Police Department, our officers have always been clean shaven, so this was something completely different for us.”
Nebo Crossing started the Shop with a Hero Program in 2011. Since then, hundreds of children have received items they want and need for Christmas through the effort. Kids that take part in Shop with a Hero are given a $100 gift card and paired with an emergency services member, who takes them shopping at Walmart.
Each year, Marion Police Department donates ad sale proceeds from their annual calendar to Shop with a Hero. This year they wanted to donate more because of their passion for the program.
“We normally give $700 to $1,000 of calendar proceeds to Shop with a Hero,” said Lawrence. “This additional fundraiser has helped us raise around $700 more to give to the project.”
The additional funding couldn’t have come at a better time.
“In 2020, we had to scale back the number of children we served,” said Nebo Crossing Pastor Bob Ritter. “This year, things were in limbo for a while because we didn’t know where we would be with COVID-19. Marion Police Department’s willingness to step up and help raise funds for Shop with a Hero has helped us serve 20-25 kids this Christmas.”
Lawrence is glad that the police department’s officers can contribute toward such a great cause.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to give back to this community and serve this community,” said Lawrence. “Fundraisers like this are very important to us. We have officers with big hearts and they care about giving back.”
As a thank you to Marion Police Department, Nebo Crossing has invited officers to its upcoming Ball Brothers Christmas Concert on Friday at 7 p.m., where officers will be recognized for their acts of kindness.
“This year we really wanted to honor Marion Police Department for all the fundraising they did,” said Ritter. “We invite the public to attend this special event and honor police officers.”
Attendees at Friday’s concert will also have a chance to give back to tornado victims in Kentucky.
“We are also going to do an offering for some of the Kentucky tornado victims,” said Ritter. “I have pastor friends in Kentucky who know the needs of specific families in the area where they serve.”
Individuals interested in attending the Ball Brothers Community Christmas Concert can order tickets online at nebocrossing.com. Tickets for the event range from $5-10.