The fuzz: Marion police officers grow beards, raise money for Shop with a Hero

Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.

Since November, several officers at the Marion Police Department have participated in No Shave November and Don’t Shave December to raise funds for the Shop with a Hero program.

“Sgt. Jerry Lewis came up with the fundraiser idea back in October,” said Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. “To participate in the fundraiser, officers donated $100 of their own money to grow their facial hair out during the months of November and December. In the history of the Marion Police Department, our officers have always been clean shaven, so this was something completely different for us.”

Nebo Crossing started the Shop with a Hero Program in 2011. Since then, hundreds of children have received items they want and need for Christmas through the effort. Kids that take part in Shop with a Hero are given a $100 gift card and paired with an emergency services member, who takes them shopping at Walmart.

Each year, Marion Police Department donates ad sale proceeds from their annual calendar to Shop with a Hero. This year they wanted to donate more because of their passion for the program.