Teenage aviator from McDowell takes to the skies over WNC

Local teen Rylee Emaus received her birthday wish last week when she flew with a Federal Aviation Administration examiner to become America’s newest fully licensed private pilot at the legal minimum age of 17.

While most teens spend their high school years playing sports, or working a part-time job, Rylee Emaus has chosen a different kind of experience. As a cadet in the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Cadet Emaus has spent her teen years following her passions in the skies.

She is a resident of the McDowell County side of Lake James near the Black Bear Access Area and Bear Creek Marina, according to a news release.

To call her experience exceptional really doesn’t do it justice. After graduating high school early and accepting a scholarship to Liberty University, she began pursuing her bachelor’s degree in aeronautics at age 15. That same year she was accepted as the youngest participant in Civil Air Patrol’s Flight Academy in Asheville where she achieved her goal of flying solo in an airplane for the first time the week she turned 16. As the Flight Academy’s distinguished graduate, Emaus became eligible for CAP’s Cadet Wings program, a highly competitive scholarship program funded by the Air Force that allows high performing cadets from around the country to obtain their full private pilot license.

Cadet Emaus spent the past five months training with Lt. Col. Ray Davis, a CAP flight instructor, two to three times a week to achieve her goal of completing the FAA check-ride and obtaining her license the week she turned 17, which is the minimum age set by law.

“I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to achieve this goal,” she said. “It’s been a crazy ride that was a lot of work, but also a lot of fun at the same time.”

Emaus’ passion for flying began with a toy: a balsa wood airplane that she enjoyed flying in her grandparent’s backyard. Adjusting the wings to make it fly higher and further, she recalls thinking “Wouldn’t it be cool to actually fly one of these one day?”

Now she’s adjusting more than just the wings of wooden and paper airplanes. Emaus is the pilot in command of a $200,000 piece of government equipment.

Climbing into the cockpit of the Civil Air Patrol’s Cessna 172, Emaus is in the zone.

“This is where it all happens,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s serious work and the dangers are real. You have to be on your game when you’re in here. They are putting a lot of trust in our hands.”

All of these are challenges Emaus feels ready to face with nearly 100 hours of training under the instruction of Davis.

“Civil Air Patrol has some of the best flight instructors in the world and the fact that they volunteer their time to help train us makes them even better in my book,” said Emaus. “Lt. Col. Davis might be the best of all of them. He has been doing this longer than my parents have been alive. He lives, eats, and breathes this stuff.”

As the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, the Civil Air Patrol cadet program develops young people ages 12 to 18 into dynamic aerospace leaders through a military-style program similar to JROTC. While there is no military commitment, cadets do learn to properly wear their uniforms, use the chain of command as they promote through the rank structure, perform military-style drill and ceremonies, and are eligible for scholarships and advanced grade should they choose a military career. All cadets get to learn about the basics of flight as they take the controls of the airplane from the right seat of the cockpit during their five free orientation flights. High performing cadets like Emaus might also find themselves climbing into the captain’s seat on a direct path to earning their private pilot’s license, according to the news release.

“The level of commitment that the young people in Cadet Wings have is incredible” says Capt. Barbie Emaus, Rylee’s mom and CAP flight mentor through the Ray Navigator program. “These are some of the most dedicated and passionate young people you’ll meet. When you work with them you can’t help but have a sense that you are working alongside the next generation of aerospace leaders.”

That dedication to the goal is Rylee Emaus’ favorite part of flying. Few things are as enjoyable as losing yourself entirely in the job.

“When you’re up there you get out of your own head,” Cadet Emaus said. “Emails, chores, daily responsibilities, they fade away for a little bit and you’re focused only on the task at hand. The engine sound, the G forces, the way the plane feels when you go into a steep turn. You have to be tuned in to all these things. That uninterrupted focus can be both draining and exciting. It’s something you don’t get to have in many places.”

When asked how she feels about being a role model to other young girls, Cadet Rylee Emaus simply replies, “Sometimes I wonder why the universe ended up putting me of all people in this position. I don’t feel like a role model. But I guess that all it takes to be a good role model is be tougher than the things that try to bring you down. That’s something I can definitely do.”

Now that she has achieved her license, Emaus looks forward to continuing her training towards instrument proficiency and a commercial license, eventually hoping to fly for the Air National Guard but not before taking a little time off for the next big opportunity. This summer, CAP will send her all expenses paid to the Engineering Technologies Academy at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., one of dozens of unique national cadet special activities that CAP cadets can apply for around the country, according to the news release.

“Everyone should try CAP,” she said. “Even if you don’t have grand ambitions yet, they will build as you discover all the opportunities that CAP provides. Civil Air Patrol really helps you become a better version of yourself on the ground and in the sky.”

If you are interested in learning more, Civil Air Patrol meets weekly at the Hickory Composite Squadron building at the Hickory Airport, every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.