Team Whitney: Students raise money for Old Fort teacher battling COVID-19

Editor’s Note: Ginny Rhodes is the sister of the subject of this story, Whitney Moore.
Old Fort Elementary students raised over $1,000 for one of their beloved teachers who has been in the hospital battling COVID-19 for over a month.
Whitney Moore, an instructional assistant at Old Fort Elementary, is currently hospitalized in Asheville, where she has been since Dec. 26. Moore suffers from two underlying health conditions — CVID, (common variable immune deficiency), and GLILD, (granulomatous lumphocytic interstitial lung diseases).
She was diagnosed with these illnesses in 2015. The combination of these diseases makes her body unable to create antibodies and causes inflammation in her lungs that is treated with weekly infusions and chemotherapy.
After receiving a positive COVID-19 test in late December, Moore was soon hospitalized for low oxygen levels. She was on a ventilator for 15 days, and in ICU for most of her stay. Although considered critical, Moore fought hard to recover from her sickness. Currently, she is waiting on a room at Care Partners for rehabilitation and physical therapy.
“Whitney is a huge part of our OFE family, and she is greatly missed. We want her to get better soon so she can come back to school,” said Old Fort Principal Jill Ward.
For the past two weeks, students at OFE brought in pocket change to vote on which teacher they wanted to pie in the face. All of the proceeds from the event went to Moore and her family. On Friday, the whole school and Moore’s family members gathered in the auditorium for a check presentation and to witness pies being thrown at the top five teachers who brought in the most money. Moore’s daughter, Presley Moore, accepted the check on behalf of her mother.
“Boys and girls, you raised $1,008.55 for Mrs. Moore,” Ward announced at the assembly. “We have already put this in her bank account so she can buy plenty of red lipstick.”
Moore joined the celebration via FaceTime on a projector and was able to see her school family for the first time since before Christmas break. Moved by the outpouring of love, Moore could be seen shedding tears as her students chanted her name, waved at her and blew her kisses.
“I want you all to know that I am so thankful for all of the support, and I love and miss you all so, so much,” Moore said over the phone.
The name of a boy and girl from each grade level was chosen to throw a pie in the face of Old Fort staff, including gym teacher Jeff Tilson, kindergarten teacher Alyson Blackwelder, first-grade teacher Rhonda Tipper, custodian Steve Ray and art teacher Stephanie Lindley. Presley threw the first pie at Tilson, and the students went wild.
“I’m so thankful for how far God has brought me from where I was to where I am now,” Moore said. “I truly feel all the prayers and community support surrounding my family during this journey. I hope to be home soon. I love you all”
A red lipstick challenge has been created on Facebook, where folks shared pics of themselves wearing red lipstick in honor of Moore. Hundreds have already submitted a picture. There is a Team Whitney Facebook page where you can follow updates on her condition. Hwy. 55 Burgers & Fries is hosting a pancake breakfast for Moore and family on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Tickets are $6 and include pancakes, sausage, bacon and a drink. Carryout and deliveries are available. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/team-whitney-moore.