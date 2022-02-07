Team Whitney: Students raise money for Old Fort teacher battling COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the past two weeks, students at OFE brought in pocket change to vote on which teacher they wanted to pie in the face. All of the proceeds from the event went to Moore and her family. On Friday, the whole school and Moore’s family members gathered in the auditorium for a check presentation and to witness pies being thrown at the top five teachers who brought in the most money. Moore’s daughter, Presley Moore, accepted the check on behalf of her mother.

“Boys and girls, you raised $1,008.55 for Mrs. Moore,” Ward announced at the assembly. “We have already put this in her bank account so she can buy plenty of red lipstick.”

Moore joined the celebration via FaceTime on a projector and was able to see her school family for the first time since before Christmas break. Moved by the outpouring of love, Moore could be seen shedding tears as her students chanted her name, waved at her and blew her kisses.

“I want you all to know that I am so thankful for all of the support, and I love and miss you all so, so much,” Moore said over the phone.