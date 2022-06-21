Swim beach at Lake James reopens after tests come back negative

The swim beach at Lake James State Park is open again after two tests for E. coli bacteria came back negative Tuesday morning.

The swim beach at the Paddy’s Creek section of the park was closed Friday afternoon after the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation found high levels of E. coli in the water and these levels were above the level that is considered safe for swimming.

“Due to the timing of the notification, we felt the only safe thing to do was to close the swim beach until it could be retested,” said Park Superintendent Nora Coffey on Monday. “The Catawba Riverkeeper agreed to come back and test the beach for us again but the soonest they could do it was Monday morning.”

The swim beach was closed for the weekend but the rest of the park remained open. On Monday morning, the Catawba Riverkeeper came back to test the water again.

On Tuesday, Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, told The McDowell News that the test came back negative and the swim beach would reopen the same day.

Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones said there were two tests taken Tuesday morning and both were negative.

The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation is the “only nonprofit, on-the-water advocate for the entire 8,900 miles of waterways in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.” The foundation provides accurate, science-based information about the water in the basin and the issues affecting it. It is led by a group of full-time staff, part-time staff, volunteer board members and community volunteers, according to its website.

Jones said the E. coli in the water that was found on Thursday of last week most likely came from wildlife in and around the lake. This is the third year that the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation has been doing tests for E. coli in the river and its chain of lakes, he added.

The state is not required to test freshwater bodies for fecal bacteria. So three years ago, the Catawba Riverkeeper started testing the water at Lake Wylie and then worked its way north and south on the river. The foundation has partnered with the Lake James Environmental Association to do the sampling on Lake James. It is done every Thursday.

The samples are taken to test for E. coli and see if there are any other contaminants in the water that can make people sick. He said the test from last week was the first time E. coli had been found in the water there.

“The water quality in Lake James is generally excellent,” he said.