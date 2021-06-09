Super PAC formed to ‘fire’ U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn

A new federal Super Political Action Committee (PAC) has been formed to "fire" U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn.
On Monday, retired Air Force Col. Moe Davis of Asheville, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 11th Congressional District seat in 2020, and business owner David B. Wheeler of Bakersville, a two-time Democratic candidate for N.C. Senate’s 47th District seat, said they have teamed up to form a Super PAC.
The nonprofit and IRS-registered Super PAC’s sole purpose is to raise money “to focus on the callous and child-like actions of U.S. Representative David (Madison) Cawthorn,” according to a news release.
Cawthorn, a Republican from Hendersonville, was elected last year to the U.S. House as a representative of the 11th Congressional District, which includes McDowell County. Cawthorn defeated Davis in the election and got more than 70% of the vote in McDowell during the 2020 election.
In their announcement, Davis and Wheeler added that for the first time in western North Carolina history, a federal Super PAC has been formed with the sole purpose of firing a member of Congress.
“Since his first day in Congress, Madison Cawthorn has been a threat to our democracy,” said Davis. “First, he peddled (former President) Trump’s big lie about the election being stolen. Then, he betrayed our country and helped incite the violent attack on our Capitol and our Constitution.”
“Now, our new PAC is determined to make him a one-term congressman and show the people of western North Carolina who the real David Madison Cawthorn is including the fact he doesn’t work for any of us,” said Wheeler. “Cawthorn spent two weeks on vacation in Dubai posting pictures at the pool drinking beer and showing off more skin than was appropriate in a Muslim nation while he was supposed to be working for us in D.C. He has also missed more votes than any other member of Congress and passed zero legislation. What is he doing in D.C. besides partying? We need a fighter representing all of us in D.C., not a party boy.”
Davis will serve as the Super PAC’s chair of the advisory board, and Wheeler, the president. Additional Advisory Board Members and staff will be announced this summer, according to the news release.
More information on the Super PAC will be posted in the future at firemadison.com and donations can be made at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/fm-social
On the same day, the campaign for Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, a Democrat who is planning to run for the U.S. House seat held by Cawthorn, released a new video featuring western North Carolinians answering a simple question: What do voters want in a member of Congress?
The video highlights “just how unfit Cawthorn is” to represent the 11th Congressional District, according to a news release.
“Despite only being in Congress for a few months, Cawthorn has made headlines for: lying about his resume, taking credit for the COVID relief package he voted against, helping to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection, accusations of sexual misconduct and missing the most votes of any freshman representative,” states the news release. “In contrast, Jasmine offers leadership grounded in love, empathy, and accountability. She has a track record of being able to bring people together to pass policies that make an immediate difference in the lives of the people she serves, such as expanding early childhood education.”
The video comes as Beach-Ferrara gets endorsements, most recently from Equality PAC and elected officials in the 11th District, including Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Commissioners Al Whitesides and Parker Sloan, N.C. Sen. Julie Mayfield and Asheville Vice Mayor and City Councilwoman Sheneika Smith.
The McDowell News has reached out to Cawthorn’s office for a comment regarding these two news releases. As of Wednesday afternoon, his staff had not responded.