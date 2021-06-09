Super PAC formed to ‘fire’ U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn

“Now, our new PAC is determined to make him a one-term congressman and show the people of western North Carolina who the real David Madison Cawthorn is including the fact he doesn’t work for any of us,” said Wheeler. “Cawthorn spent two weeks on vacation in Dubai posting pictures at the pool drinking beer and showing off more skin than was appropriate in a Muslim nation while he was supposed to be working for us in D.C. He has also missed more votes than any other member of Congress and passed zero legislation. What is he doing in D.C. besides partying? We need a fighter representing all of us in D.C., not a party boy.”