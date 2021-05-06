Stroll into Spring Craft Walk set for Saturday in downtown Marion

“It’s a big thing for me for sure,” said Chester. “I saw an opportunity to help out the local community by offering a venue to come out and sell handmade items, giving these vendors an opportunity to offset some of the losses from last year. Additionally, it is helping local dollars stay local, and giving the general public a place to get outdoors and do something. Everyone seems to be looking for some sort of normal right now, and these strolls provide just that, while being mindful of social distancing as well as health safety. There has been so much for this endeavor, from the MBA to the TDA to the city of Marion and many of its residents. I am very pleased that it’s taking off like it is, and I hope to grow it into something that brings not only the community together, but tourists to this area as well.”