Stroll into Spring Craft Walk set for Saturday in downtown Marion

This Saturday, you can support local artists and crafters as you stroll into spring in downtown Marion.
The Stroll into Spring Craft Walk, also known as the Main Street Craft Stroll, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will take place in the central business district of Marion. Many of the participating artists and crafters will be concentrated at the City Stage on Marion’s North Block.
Nikki Chester with Nikki’s Nourished by Nature will be there with her creations. She is also the organizer of the Craft Walk.
Chester said the other participating vendors will include Emily Elkins with Color Street Nail Wraps, Jill Hughes with Front Porch Designs, Sami Williams with Loopholes Crochet, John Phipps with Sibling Rivalry Customs Wood Art, John Gregory with World Of Wood, Ann Bridges, Melanie Shaver with Star Moon Mountain Naturals, Rachel Prince with Perfect Prince, Brenda Erich (who has handmade jewelry), Ann Heard with Wrags To Wreaths, Tachina Forshey with West McDowell Middle School Track (a fund-raiser for the track team), Melanie Buckner with Twisted Sisters, Susan Menard with Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, Suzanne Beatty with Smooches Attic, Thuy Aitken with The JAMB, Allison Plemmons with Carolina Soap & Co., Bill Hendley with Hendley Farms Honey, Johnson Family Farm, New Hope Women’s Advocacy, Lyla and Jessica McKinney with Lyla’s Earrings, Wanda Kiser with Whimsical Garden Treasures, Cameron Johnson with Beekeeper Inc., Pegge Graham with Trisland Wristwear LLC and Gloria Moody.
If you are hungry, there will be two food trucks: Donna Meadows with Krazea Korn (caramel corn) and De-Li-Cias (Mexican food).
Chester said to The McDowell News this event is a way to support local crafters and small business owners who need that support more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one was held in November of last year when many businesses were faced with COVID restrictions.
At that time, Freddie Killough, director of the Marion Business Association, asked Chester to help reschedule a Small Business Saturday event that had gotten rained out.
“And after it was over, I think she was pleased with the way it turned out,” said Chester. “I saw an opportunity to not just help myself, but other locals, during this time of economic hardship due to the pandemic. There are a lot of small businesses struggling right now, and at last check it was nearing 70% of all small businesses across North Carolina have shut their doors for good due to COVID.”
Here in McDowell County, the main source of income for local artisans and crafters are events like these strolls, the WNC Bigfoot Festival, the Mountain Glory festival and the various little spring flings and fall festivals.
“All of these are very important to us vendors,” said Chester to The McDowell News. “The pandemic had cancelled all of those for all of us last year. And although I understood the need for staying safe, that didn’t help the fact that where I am usually booked for 20 to 25 events yearly, from March to December, last year I did three.”
This led to the whole Main Street Craft Stroll concept. “I organized a couple of events, had a great turnout and wonderful reception from the public, and decided to go for it,” said Chester.
She pitched her idea to the MBA, which in turn got the blessing from the city of Marion, and is am now doing one of these a quarter, every year.
“It’s a big thing for me for sure,” said Chester. “I saw an opportunity to help out the local community by offering a venue to come out and sell handmade items, giving these vendors an opportunity to offset some of the losses from last year. Additionally, it is helping local dollars stay local, and giving the general public a place to get outdoors and do something. Everyone seems to be looking for some sort of normal right now, and these strolls provide just that, while being mindful of social distancing as well as health safety. There has been so much for this endeavor, from the MBA to the TDA to the city of Marion and many of its residents. I am very pleased that it’s taking off like it is, and I hope to grow it into something that brings not only the community together, but tourists to this area as well.”