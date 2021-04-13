Stretch of U.S. 74 named in honor of Walter Dalton

Dalton has been a major proponent and advocate of expanding U.S. 221 to four lanes — first from the South Carolina line to U.S. 74 and the new bypass in development now. He played an instrumental role in switching the name of the U.S. 74-A corridor from a number and a letter to College Avenue in order to increase awareness of Isothermal Community College and the growth along this corridor. Dalton is also involved in helping U.S. 74 become an interstate route.

The NCDOT Board of Transportation approved a resolution dedicating the highway in honor of Dalton in March. The process for dedicating the highway included resolutions of support from the town of Rutherfordton, the Rutherford County Board of Commissioners, a character certification and three letters of recommendation.

King, vice chairman Alan Toney, commissioners Michael Benfeld, David Hunt, Greg Loveland, former commissioner Eddie Holland and former law partner Elizabeth Miller each delivered remarks on Monday.

Clark invited Dalton and his wife, Lucille, daughter Elizabeth and son Brian to help unveil replica signs printed by NCDOT. Dalton concluded the celebration with a few words of his own.

“When I campaigned, I used to say everybody in my district wants the same thing whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” Dalton said. “I hope that this is some affirmation for the people I thanked earlier, that we did some things to help some people.”