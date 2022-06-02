Sprinkler system repairs hold up Marion City Square reopening after partial roof collapse

As of Wednesday afternoon, the entire Marion City Square remained closed to the public following a partial roof collapse on May 23 at one of the shopping center’s buildings.

During the evening of Monday, May 23, the roof in a part of the building at the Marion City Square collapsed due to heavy rains. That building used to be the home of Burke’s Outlet. The Marion Fire Department and local emergency officials responded to the call about the partial collapse, which resulted in rainwater pouring into that section. No one was hurt in the incident but the entire complex was closed for the public’s safety.

Since then, orange-and-white barrels were placed at the entrances to parking lot for the Marion City Square. The property is owned by Marion City Square, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas. Chase Lansford, a representative of that company, said those barrels were placed by the Marion Fire Department as a way to discourage the public from going to the closed businesses.

The closing of the Marion City Square means places like Workout Anytime, Papa John’s Pizza, Sharon’s Café and Pro Nails are not operating now. The closing also affects the Rose’s department store, which is in a separate building not connected to the rest of the shopping center’s structure. A sign on the door of Rose’s says the store could reopen as of Thursday but that is not certain.

At noon Wednesday, some of the barrels were moved aside and people could travel through the parking lot again.

Lansford said Wednesday he and his company hired a fire sprinkler contractor to make some repairs to the sprinkler system within the complex, which was damaged during the collapse at the old Burke’s Outlet building. He said the Marion Fire Department did not consider those repairs to be sufficient. So the contractor was sent back to complete the job.

“That is what is holding us back from reopening,” said Lansford on Wednesday afternoon.

The sprinkler system issue affected the Rose’s store, which is in a separate building.

“Rose’s had to close down because the water line that feeds their building is the same water line that feeds the rest of the shopping center,” Lansford told The McDowell News.

He added Rose’s had to be shut down because the fire chief deemed it unsafe.

“Until they have an operating sprinkling system, the fire chief will not allow occupancy,” Lansford said.

He added the sprinkler contractor will be back out there later Wednesday afternoon. Once the repairs are done to the fire department’s satisfaction, the Marion City Square can reopen for business.

“Everybody will reopen at the same time as far as I am concerned,” said Lansford.

Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel said his department told the owners multiple times about the many problems with the sprinkler system.

"I just left the shopping center to show the sprinkler company another issue that had to be addressed with the fire protection system," said McDaniel late Wednesday afternoon. "He stated that it was going to be a big job to make the repairs where the sprinkler systems cuts on and off at the road from the city water system."

The fire chief said the company that owns the property was made aware of these issues again and this time by the sprinkler company.

"So once again the tenants will be waiting till the sprinkler system is in operation and inspected," said McDaniel.

Lansford said he is also hoping it will fully reopen long before it will be used for parking during McDowell High’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 10.

“I don’t think what is going on within the walls of the shopping center should affect the parking lot,” said Lansford to The McDowell News. “I am more than happy to grant my permission for the high school to use the parking lot. I don’t see why that would be an issue.”

Lansford again said he and others with his company are working to find new tenants for the empty spaces at the Marion City Square.

“We are happy to get that shopping center up and running,” he said. “We have so many great prospects for that shopping center.”