Special events in McDowell scheduled to remember those who died from COVID, overdoses

Two special events are scheduled this weekend to honor the memory of those who have died from both COVID-19 and overdoses.
The Marion East Community Forum will host a candlelight vigil at the Marion Train Depot (45 Depot St.) on Saturday, March 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. This vigil, called “Remembering Our Loved Ones (COVID-19),” will recognize family members who have been lost over the past two years.
“Regardless of how your family member left us, you are welcome to join us to honor and celebrate their life,” reads a news release.
Attendees will light a candle in the courtyard of the Marion Depot for the vigil and receive a rose of remembrance. Guest speakers and advocates will be available to give support to community members in regards to grief or loss of loved-ones.
You are encouraged to bring a 4-by-6 inch photo copy of your loved one who passed away during the pandemic. But you should not bring the original photo, according to the news release.
This event is supported by Marion East Community Forum, Old Fort Community Forum, West Marion Community Forum and Centro Unido-Latino Americano.
For more information, visit Marion East Community’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/MarionEastCommunityForum and click on the “Events” tab.
The next day on Sunday, March 6, the Marion East Community Forum and McDowell Mission Ministries will host “Black Balloon Day.”
It is a day recognizing the tragedy of overdose, with awareness of those lost and the effects of overdoses on the local community. In McDowell County, there have already been three deaths attributed to overdose in 2022, and many people who were having overdoses were saved through the administration of Narcan to overdose patients, according to a news release.
To remember a loved one for Black Balloon Day, contact Debora Workman by emailing dworkman309@gmail.com or call the women’s shelter at 828-659-6490. Give her the name of the loved one you would like to recognize. Their name will be put on a black balloon and placed in various locations through McDowell for others to recognize, acknowledge and remember.
For more information, visit Marion East Community’s Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/MarionEastCommunityForum and click on the “Events” Tab.
The Marion East Community Forum is a meeting space for neighbors to gather and build relationships, address shared challenges, and empower community members to build a bright future for everyone in the community. Members work together to identify locally driven solutions to issues such as healthy eating and active living, youth and intergenerational engagement. Community members share a vision for the future of Marion East (Clinchfield, East Marion, and Stumptown) — a vision that includes a safe, walkable, and unified neighborhood, celebration of diversity, inclusion, elimination of substance use, living wage jobs, and engaged youth leadership.
The West Marion Community Forum, Inc. is supported by five working groups who focus on the following social determinants of health: housing, transportation, child care services, healthy food options and youth engagement. The purpose of each group is to share, learn, and strategize to address community priorities. The forum meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner and child care are provided. Learn more here: https://www.westmarion.org/
The purpose of the Old Fort Community Forum is to build relationships among members of the community, learn about resources to strengthen the community, and support the following priorities: engagement of town leadership, strengthening the local economy, healthy eating and active living, transportation, substance misuse, youth empowerment, and community engagement. Learn more here: https://www.westmarion.org/
Centro Unido Latino-Americano (CULA) is a non-profit organization that offers services, programs, and connections with other agencies to assist the Latinx community in need. Learn more here: www.culawnc.org/
McDowell Mission Ministries offers emergency shelter, housing programs and street outreach to individuals throughout McDowell County. McDowell Mission Ministries addresses issues ranging from domestic violence, homelessness, to addiction. Learn more at mcdowellmissionministries.org/