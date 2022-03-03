Special events in McDowell scheduled to remember those who died from COVID, overdoses

The next day on Sunday, March 6, the Marion East Community Forum and McDowell Mission Ministries will host “Black Balloon Day.”

It is a day recognizing the tragedy of overdose, with awareness of those lost and the effects of overdoses on the local community. In McDowell County, there have already been three deaths attributed to overdose in 2022, and many people who were having overdoses were saved through the administration of Narcan to overdose patients, according to a news release.

To remember a loved one for Black Balloon Day, contact Debora Workman by emailing dworkman309@gmail.com or call the women’s shelter at 828-659-6490. Give her the name of the loved one you would like to recognize. Their name will be put on a black balloon and placed in various locations through McDowell for others to recognize, acknowledge and remember.

For more information, visit Marion East Community’s Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/MarionEastCommunityForum and click on the “Events” Tab.