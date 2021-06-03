Smokey Que’s, Fat Boys Burritos receive Small Business of the Year Award

This year, two sibling eateries that have served hungry customers from their location on the five lane and helped feed kids during the COVID-19 pandemic received the Marion Business Association’s Small Business of the Year Award for 2021.
During Thursday morning’ s37th annual membership meeting of the Marion Business Association, President Boyd Phillips announced the prestigious award would go to Smokey’s Ques and Fat Boys Burritos & More. Caleb Parker, owner of the two restaurants, accepted the award, according to a news release.
Some of the previous honorees include Mica Town Brewing, Refinery 13, West Court Food Center, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, The McDowell News, Marion Pharmacy, Blue Ridge Chiropractic and Spencer’s Hardware.
“Every year, Marion Business Association chooses a business that exemplifies to the MBA what a small business should be,” said Phillips. “This year two were chosen, not because we could not decide but because these two companies are siblings and you never saw one without the other.
“They were chosen because when COVID hit, they did not hesitate to step up and help their community. They led the charge for free meals for kids when the schools shut down. They connected with the Food Hub to supply a truck to move food boxes for delivery, while also preparing and serving multiple thousands of meals during lock down. This is not the first time they have stepped up to support their community. When someone is in need they are there to help or give advice, may it be a family, an organization, a seasoned or a new business owner, they are there.
Phillips said the MBA is very happy to award Smokey Que’s and Fat Boys Burritos & More this year’s Small Business of the Year award.
“Caleb Parker has shown over the years through hard work and determination what it is to be a true entrepreneur,” said Phillips. “He has nurtured two strong businesses while also behind the scenes helping take care of his community. We are very sad that Fat Boys is no longer with us, but we cannot wait to see what you have planned for the community next. Thank you for your hard work for this community.”
Upon receiving the award, Parker said Thursday that it felt great. He said the success of his businesses and the efforts to feed local students during the COVID pandemic are due to the hard work and ideas from his employees.
“Anytime there is something we receive credit for, it isn’t just me,” he said to The McDowell News. “It is for everyone involved.”
He said his workers immediately stepped forward to feed kids and support the Foothills Food Hub, which was needed more than ever.
“It touched a lot of hearts and a lot of businesses jumped on board,” he said of the communitywide effort.
In January, the building for Fat Boys Burritos & More was destroyed in a devastating fire. The eatery had 10 employees. As for the future of Fat Boys, Parker declined to comment at this time.