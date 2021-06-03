Smokey Que’s, Fat Boys Burritos receive Small Business of the Year Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phillips said the MBA is very happy to award Smokey Que’s and Fat Boys Burritos & More this year’s Small Business of the Year award.

“Caleb Parker has shown over the years through hard work and determination what it is to be a true entrepreneur,” said Phillips. “He has nurtured two strong businesses while also behind the scenes helping take care of his community. We are very sad that Fat Boys is no longer with us, but we cannot wait to see what you have planned for the community next. Thank you for your hard work for this community.”

Upon receiving the award, Parker said Thursday that it felt great. He said the success of his businesses and the efforts to feed local students during the COVID pandemic are due to the hard work and ideas from his employees.

“Anytime there is something we receive credit for, it isn’t just me,” he said to The McDowell News. “It is for everyone involved.”

He said his workers immediately stepped forward to feed kids and support the Foothills Food Hub, which was needed more than ever.

“It touched a lot of hearts and a lot of businesses jumped on board,” he said of the communitywide effort.

In January, the building for Fat Boys Burritos & More was destroyed in a devastating fire. The eatery had 10 employees. As for the future of Fat Boys, Parker declined to comment at this time.