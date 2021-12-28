Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke food truck serving tasty meats, side items

Marion’s newest food truck is dishing out some delicious barbecue and smoked meats and a variety of tasty side items, all of which are made from scratch.

Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke food truck is now in its fifth week of operation at the parking lot of the McDowell Square shopping center between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the former Gordman's store. Jerry Higdon owns and operates the business with help from his partners Donna and Mark Mueller.

Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke is the fulfillment of a dream for Higdon. He always wanted to own and operate a food truck. He is self-taught in the art of cooking barbecue and smoked meats.

“My dad would grill occasionally but that was it,” he told The McDowell News.

Higdon and his partners the Muellers had the idea 18 months ago of creating a business such as this one. It came after he had experienced two significant setbacks in his career. Within a year of each other, he was laid off from two different jobs. Both of these jobs he thought he would work at until he could retire.

The first job was handling all the maintenance work at the PNC Bank branches in western North Carolina. “We lost the contract for that job and I was laid off,” he said.