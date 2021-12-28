Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke food truck serving tasty meats, side items

Marion’s newest food truck is dishing out some delicious barbecue and smoked meats and a variety of tasty side items, all of which are made from scratch.
Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke food truck is now in its fifth week of operation at the parking lot of the McDowell Square shopping center between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the former Gordman's store. Jerry Higdon owns and operates the business with help from his partners Donna and Mark Mueller.
Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke is the fulfillment of a dream for Higdon. He always wanted to own and operate a food truck. He is self-taught in the art of cooking barbecue and smoked meats.
“My dad would grill occasionally but that was it,” he told The McDowell News.
Higdon and his partners the Muellers had the idea 18 months ago of creating a business such as this one. It came after he had experienced two significant setbacks in his career. Within a year of each other, he was laid off from two different jobs. Both of these jobs he thought he would work at until he could retire.
The first job was handling all the maintenance work at the PNC Bank branches in western North Carolina. “We lost the contract for that job and I was laid off,” he said.
Not long after that, he went to work for GE Aviation in Asheville. But when COVID-19 hit, the airline industry was shut down and GE Aviation laid off more than 20,000 people, including Higdon.
He took that as a sign it was time for him to be his own boss and pursue his dream of running a food truck.
“I decided I would never go back to work for anybody else,” he said. “(Higdon and the Muellers) were talking and we decided if I was ever going to do it, this would be the time to do it.”
Together, they combined their talents to create Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke. Higdon does the cooking in the bright orange food truck while Donna Mueller creates the side items. They split the making of the tasty sauces. Mark Mueller, who works full time, helps out when he can. He helped with the financing and making the dream of a food truck become a reality.
Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke’s menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, smoked chicken quarters, a barbecue parfait (pulled pork, barbecue sauce of your choice, homemade baked beans, macaroni and cheese and slaw) and a smoked and loaded fries, potato or nachos. The sides are mac and cheese, loaded fries, slaw, corn pudding and jacked-up baked beans.
The portable eatery has three types of barbecue sauces: a Dr. Pepper-based sauce, a blueberry chipotle sauce and a spicy sauce.
“Throughout the year, we will add some seasonal sauces,” said Higdon.
The menu has a grilled cheese sandwich with chips for the kids and dessert nachos. That is fried flour tortillas sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce or caramel.
And although the eatery specializes in smoked meats, there is something for vegetarians, too.
“All of our loaded options can be made vegetarian,” Higdon said. “We can make gluten-free food as well.”
Already, Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke has garnered some rave reviews on its Facebook page.
“Fantastic pulled pork. We really enjoyed dinner from here today,” posted Wesley David Hensley.
“My goodness y'all if y'all want some truly well mastered BBQ, you need this place in your life,” posted Nikki Chester. “I will say in all honesty that this is some of the best BBQ I've ever had, hands down. Be sure and try ALL the sauces, because I can't pick a favorite! And that mac and cheese? Yes please. We needed this for Marion, and guys, you all are doing a FANTASTIC job!! I'll most definitely be eating from here again! Well done!”
“Absolutely delicious this food truck has really outdone itself and I’ll be back again,” posted Joseph Davidson. “Highly recommend it to anyone looking for some good bbq.”
Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke is open in the parking lot in front of the former Gordman’s store on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“After the first of the year, we will try to open up on Tuesdays and Thursdays for lunch,” said Higdon. “We will announce that on Facebook.”
In addition, the food truck can do catering and special events. It is already signed up to do the WNC Bigfoot Festival for next year.
Higdon said he and his partners are gratified by the positive response they have received from their customers.
“It’s been a blessing,” Higdon said. “The people who have come have been a blessing. We have people who show up here two or three times a week and send everybody who they know through social media.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/smokealilsmoke.